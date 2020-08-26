CNPC holds open day event on Myanmar-China oil, gas pipeline project

Anti-pandemic stories of how CNPC cooperates with and supports local development were also told at the event.

CNPC's most highly invested project in Myanmar includes construction of the Myanmar-China crude oil and natural gas pipeline and the supportive Made Island crude oil port.

By June, 33.12 million tons of crude oil and 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas had been transmitted through the pipeline.

The former oil terminal on the island has now evolved into a 300,000-ton large-scale modern crude oil port and the pipeline project has become an icon of trade and economic cooperation between China and Myanmar.

A comprehensive international energy enterprise, CNPC has made full use of its advantage in integrated upstream and downstream enterprises to contribute to development of local energy industry.

The company, is currently providing advanced technical support, always marked by reliable service, for more than 60 countries as well as oil supplies and equipment for 78 countries and regions.

The company's projects have generated more than $60 billion of taxes for the governments of countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative and created nearly 100,000 stable jobs.

CNPC always fulfills its role in public welfare which has benefited more than 3 million people, a result of the win-win situations established between CNPC and various countries, partners and local communities.

According to Xu Wenrong, vice president of CNPC, the open day event is an innovative attempt to promote the company to people in different countries.

Xu expressed his willingness to join hands with governments, partners and people from all walks of life and to deepen cooperation in more fields and at a high level in building an oil and gas community with shared interests and creating a bright energy future.

More open day activities on CNPC's projects in the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Central Asia and Russia are on the way, which will help online participants learn more about CNPC through social media at home and abroad.

