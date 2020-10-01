Cobwebs Technologies Receives Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its AI-Powered Web Intelligence Solutions

Cobwebs Technologies was selected for leading the development and successful introduction of high-tech solutions to address their customers' most pressing needs, altering the industry and business landscape in the process.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobwebs Technologies (https://cobwebs.com/), a market leader in providing AI- and ML-powered analytics to deliver revolutionary WEBINT solutions for comprehensive investigations and data analysis, announced today that it has been awarded the New Product Innovation Award accolade by Frost & Sullivan, a leader in global research and consulting solutions.

To read the full award write-up of the Frost & Sullivan Awards Technology Innovation Leadership Award received by Cobwebs in the category AI-powered Web Intelligence, click here.

Cobwebs was chosen for its game-changing solutions, setting a new standard for Web Intelligence. The company's innovative and comprehensive WEBINT solutions include a web investigation platform, threat intelligence solution, secured analyst assistant, active web intelligence, financial investigation platform, and location intelligence system. Cloud-hosted or on-premise, the platform collects and aggregates data from all web layers to enable intelligence investigators, crime analysts and security experts to piece together an entire event and relationships among various persons or groups of interest.

Frost & Sullivan defines companies that have Technology Innovation Leadership as those that lead the development and successful introduction of high-tech solutions to address their customers' most pressing needs, altering the industry or business landscape in the process. Cobwebs Technologies was chosen as one of such companies shaping the future of technology and its uses. Ultimately, success is measured by the degree to which the technology is leveraged and the impact that it has on growing the business.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition," says Udi Levy, Co-Founder, and CEO of Cobwebs Technologies. "It underpins our ability to provide ground-breaking web intelligence solutions that allow our clients to search for and access data from all web layers, open, deep, and dark web, to conduct their case investigations. With our latest solution, financial institutions gain actionable insights into customers and partners during and after the on-boarding process. In addition, we introduced a new location intelligence platform to connect open-source information to geospatial data, allowing first responders and decision-makers to respond pro-actively."

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a global leader in WEBINT (Web Intelligence). Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of law enforcement, national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click.

https://cobwebs.com/

Related Links

Cobwebs Technologies - Automated Web Investigation

SOURCE Cobwebs Technologies