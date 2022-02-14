COCA-COLA, WELLA COMPANY, FLIPKART, JOHNSON & JOHNSON AND NESTLE TO LEAD INDIA'S BEST COMPANIES AT 2022 INDIA EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY(R)

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional (HORP) announced today that leaders from India's best Companies would exchange best practices for leadership, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and success at its 2022 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women to be held online on April 19, 2022. Coca-Cola, Flipkart, Wella Company, Johnson & Johnson and Nestle are leading as early sponsors of the 2022 India Edition. The 2022 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a one-day virtual forum, led by C-Suite speakers, that offers organizations the opportunity to learn and exchange best practices alongside the best Companies in India at a fraction of the cost of other training programs. A critical theme for the 2022 India edition of the summit is men playing a much larger advocacy and allyship role in the acceleration of gender diversity & inclusion in India.

The 2022 India edition is an important enabler of HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – its 10 year global initiative to shape a better world by quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies by 2029 (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and doubling the number of Male CEOs actually investing gender diversity & inclusion. Research around the world shows conclusively that greater gender equality in organizations delivers improved business results, better innovation and greater corporate social responsibility.

Neeraj Garg, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said, "Diversity is at the core of our business. As a company inspired by India, we aim to create a microcosm of India within HCCB. We continue to invest and make progress in unlocking the full potential of our people with equal access to development and opportunity. There is much work to be done and it is in this spirit of sharing and learning that we have been partnering with this forum. It gives participants an opportunity of cross-industry learning and defining the interventions that are further required."

Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart shared, "As India's homegrown e-commerce entity, Flipkart continues to set a positive example for building an empowered, inclusive and diverse workforce. Our People & Culture Vision underpins our commitment to Inclusion; and every Flipkart leader supports the advancement of diversity in business by being an ally and owner. From our corporate staff and technology org to our growing supply chain workforce, we consistently work towards enhancing our inclusion and diversity experiences through the introduction of multiple initiatives and policies that create a level playing field. We are happy to partner with the Break the ceiling touch the sky® initiative and look forward to making a difference in the larger ecosystem, together."

Manish Bhagat, General Manager, South Asia, Wella Company commented; "At Wella Company, we believe that becoming a truly inclusive and equitable leader in beauty requires that we commit to building diverse teams & brands that reflect the backgrounds of the professionals and consumers we intend to serve. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® in its ongoing mission for gender equality and advancement of women in leadership."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "The 2022 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a simple and cost-effective means by which Companies can learn from the best of the best and enhance their positive business impact in India via greater gender diversity in their workforces."

The 2022 India Edition is a key pillar of the 2022 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which travels virtually or live through North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, Africa in 2022. Since mid-2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has inspired and enabled over 30000 women leaders to success across the world, led by a team of over 900 C-Suite speakers to date. The 2022 India Edition is the seventh annual India edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

