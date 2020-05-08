Cognitive Computing Market Size to Reach USD 87.391 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In dynamic circumstances where the responses may be unclear and unpredictable, cognitive computing is used to mimic the human thought process using computerized models. Cognitive computing technology communicates in human language and helps experts make informed decisions by understanding the nature of unstructured data.

The global cognitive computing market size in 2018 was estimated at USD 8.869 Billion and is expected to hit USD 87.391 Billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 31.6 % from 2019 to 2026.

Some of the significant factors that are expected to increase the cognitive computing market size are increased adoption rate, growing number of large and complex data, growth in computing platforms including cloud, mobile, and data analytics. Furthermore, the need for retail, healthcare and financial organizations to optimally study large volumes of information in real time, is expected to increase the cognitive computing market size.

The report focuses on the prospects for growth, constraints, and market analysis. The research utilizes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors on the cognitive computing market. Such factors include supplier bargaining power, competitive intensity of competition, the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and buyer bargaining power. The study also considers the effect of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the cognitive computing market and provides a detailed assessment of the expected demand fluctuations.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE COGNITIVE COMPUTING MARKET SIZE

The rise in Artificial Intelligence penetration and integrated cloud platform is expected to boost the cognitive computing market size.

Demand for cognitive systems in large companies is growing, and this is projected to grow in SMBs because of cloud-based services. As cloud-based delivery reduces the expense of delivering cognitive computing within the enterprise, the increased demand for cloud-based services is consequently growing. IBM Watson, a leading player in the cognitive computing industry, plans to launch a cloud-based Watson Analytics service in the coming years that would improve the adoption of cognitive computing through the cloud. In developing countries, cognitive computing is gaining traction. This professional cloud-based services component is expected to serve as a catalyst for the growth of global cognitive computing market size.

The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) has also increased the growth momentum of the cognitive computing market size with its diverse applications in the development of the interactive software platform.

The market growth can be hindered by the high cost involved in the deployment of cognitive computing systems, and issues related to government and regulatory compliances.

The increase in concern among the business organizations looking at a large volume of information to project the risk associated with any measured initiative is more instrumental in accelerating the growth of the cognitive computing market size.

COGNITIVE COMPUTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the healthcare and life sciences segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR. These companies are implementing cognitive computing technologies to improve patient care and provide online access to health records for patients. Such technologies provide organizations in the healthcare and life sciences with cost-effective and flexible infrastructure to capture and process vast amounts of diverse data forms.

COGNITIVE COMPUTING MARKET REGIONAL TRENDS

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest cognitive computing market share for sales. The cognitive computing sector field is experiencing major developments in North America. Factors contributing to the growth of the North American cognitive computing market are the rising advancement of various technologies in the region and the growth of various market players in the cognitive computing field.

Cognitive computing in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to technology companies' investments in major APAC countries such as China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, the growing digitalization, adoption of advanced technologies for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and policy regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the cognitive computing market share in the APAC region.

KEY PLAYERS OF THE COGNITIVE COMPUTING MARKET ARE

IBM Corporation,

Google Incorporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

Nuance Communications Inc.,

3M ,

, Hewlett Packard (HP),

Statistical Analysis System (SAS),

SAP,

Tibco Software

Oracle Corporation

Others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, deployment type and geography.

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Energy & Power

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

