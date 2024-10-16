CoinDesk bolsters information services offering with strategic acquisition of CCData and CryptoCompare

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk , one of the most trusted media, events, indices, and data companies for the global crypto economy, today announced that it has acquired CCData , a U.K. FCA-regulated benchmark administrator and one of the leading providers of digital asset data and index solutions, including its trusted retail site, CryptoCompare, which serves over 300,000 active users. The acquisition significantly scales CoinDesk's information services and data products, while offering enhanced cross-sell opportunities to CCData and CryptoCompare's extensive number of institutional and retail clients.

For over a decade, CCData has been providing its institutional-grade data solutions, digital asset index suite, and award-winning research to government, institutional, and retail clients navigating the digital asset ecosystem. The acquisition of CCData's robust data platform and retail platform CryptoCompare further strengthens CoinDesk's data offerings, immediately increases subscription revenues, and complements the existing suite of solutions offered by CoinDesk Indices and CoinDesk Media .

"Over the past ten years, CCData has become one of the most respected and reliable data platforms for digital assets, earning the trust of numerous users seeking to understand and leverage their potential," said Sara Stratoberdha, CoinDesk CEO. "We are thrilled to begin integrating CCData's high-quality, robust, and trusted data platform and retail suite across CoinDesk's existing products and services to unlock greater opportunities for our customers."

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with CoinDesk as we embark on the next chapter of CCData's journey," said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CCData. "CoinDesk is an integral pillar of the digital asset sector, from its award-winning journalism to flourishing index business. I am deeply proud of what CCData and CryptoCompare have accomplished over the past decade, and with CoinDesk as our partner, I'm confident that we will continue to build a legacy that supports and empowers our clients and the broader crypto industry."

CoinDesk business update

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally with tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets. Flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. Since launching in January 2024, the CoinDesk 20 perpetual futures contract has attracted substantial institutional interest, driving a trading volume of over $8 billion.

CoinDesk Media provides news, analysis and real-time insights on digital assets and blockchain technology and holds large-scale conferences for industry professionals. CoinDesk Media's products and services reached an estimated audience of 45.5 million people during the first half of 2024. The Consensus conference, one of the world's largest and longest-running digital asset events, attracted over 15,000 registrations in 2024. Consensus Hong Kong and Consensus Toronto will take place on February 18-20 and May 14-16 in 2025, respectively.

About CCData

CCData is an FCA-regulated benchmark administrator and global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional-grade digital asset data and settlement indices. By aggregating and analyzing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CCData provides a comprehensive and granular overview of the market across trade, derivatives, order book, historical, social, and blockchain data.

To learn more about CCData, go to: www.ccdata.io .

About CoinDesk

CoinDesk is one of the most trusted media, events, indices, and data companies for the global crypto economy. CoinDesk Indices offers expertise in digital asset indices, data, and research to educate and empower investors. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension, and context. CoinDesk Events gathers the global crypto, blockchain, and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival.

