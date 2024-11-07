Coldplay Concert Drives 33x Increase in Mumbai Hotel Searches, Agoda Reports

Mumbai draws fans from across India and beyond, with interest from France, UAE, UK, Spain, and Australia

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concertgoers and hoteliers alike are in 'para-para-Paradise' as British pop-rock band Coldplay is set to return to India next year for the first time since 2016. Following the announcement of the January 2025 concerts, digital travel platform Agoda noted 33x more accommodation searches on its platform compared to the week prior to the announcement, highlighting the buzz generated by the event. Indian fans, in particular, displayed a keen interest, as domestic accommodation searches increased 45 times on the concert's announcement date compared to the corresponding day a week before.

In addition to domestic interest, fans from across the globe are eager to attend the much-awaited concert. Agoda's data indicates that the top five international markets searching for accommodation in Mumbai during the concert dates are France, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Spain and Australia.

Commenting on this, Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and MEA, Agoda, said, "Earlier this year, we saw Indians flock to Thailand to watch Coldplay perform live in Bangkok. The band's popularity among Indians suggests that Mumbai is about to be the stage for something really memorable, and we are thrilled to help travellers find the perfect stay for the event."

With Coldplay fans eager to secure their stay, travellers are encouraged to book early and take advantage of the best rates and availability. In addition to holiday accommodations in Mumbai, Agoda also offers flights to the nation's entertainment capital, as well as activities and experiences.

