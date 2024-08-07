Colgate inaugurates momentous partnership with Uttar Pradesh Government; Aims to positively impact 50 Lakh Children by 2026 with Oral Health Education

Colgate commits to positively impact all school going 1.93 crore children state wide with Oral Health Education in the next few years.

Shri Sandeep Singh, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, GoUP, expresses his intent to integrate Oral Health Education into the school curriculum and libraries across the state.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing efforts to enhance Oral Health Education, Colgate-Palmolive (India) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to bring its flagship program, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) to the children across the state. Through this collaboration, Colgate aims to intensify the outreach of its BSBF in-school program in Uttar Pradesh by committing to reach 50 lakh students in 2 years.

Shri Sandeep Singh, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education and Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Today, this vital initiative was inaugurated, with the first phase of impacting 50 lakh children by 2026, in the esteemed presence of Shri Sandeep Singh, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education, GoUP, Dr. M.K. Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary, Department of Basic Education, GoUP and Smt Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®, that translates into 'Ujwal Muskaan, Ujwal Bhavishya' in Hindi is a carefully designed initiative focused on right Oral Care habits, raising awareness about tobacco prevention, and promoting good nutrition for Oral Health among school children aged 6 to 15 years.

The program focuses on five critical missions: the right way of brushing, importance of brushing twice daily, replacing one's toothbrush every three months, abstaining from the use of tobacco, and embracing nutritious food choices. Supplementary materials including dental kits, brushing calendars, teacher training guides, and certificates will arm children and educationists with essential lifelong knowledge.

Addressing the audience at the launch ceremony Shri Sandeep Singh, Honourable Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Government of UP said, "I am delighted to be joined by Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, the Colgate team, teachers and students today for this event focused on the important cause of Oral Healthcare. We believe that this is fundamental to overall well-being, and by partnering with Colgate, we aim to bring Oral Care Education to students and inculcate the importance of Oral Hygiene via the curriculum and the libraries in all our schools across the state."

Addressing the partnership, Smt Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, added, "Our vision to enhance Oral Care awareness and education in India is unwavering, supported by our advancements in scientific research. We are deeply honoured to partner with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and are committed to engaging with all 1.93 crore children in the state. With this, we will further propel our mission to create meaningful, positive change for children in the region. Our Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® will continue to champion healthy smiles."

Since its inception in 1976, the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program has positively impacted over 176 million children across India with the knowledge of good Oral Health Habits.

The inauguration ceremony hosted in Aligarh officially marked the commencement of this program, and it also witnessed the esteemed presence of Ms. Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director - ESG & Communications at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Shri. Ruchir Bhatnagar, Senior Director- Customer Development at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Shri Bhomik Shah, Trustee, BharatCares, Shri. Vikas G IAS, District Magistrate, Aligarh, GoUP, Shri. Sanjiv Suman IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, GoUP, Shri. Anil Parashar, MLA, Shri. Ravendra Pal Singh, MLA, Shri. Raj Kumar Sahyogi, MLA, Shri. Manvendra Pratap Singh, MLC, Shri. Krishnapal Singh, BJP President, Aligarh, Smt. Vijay Singh, Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh, Shri. Prashant Singhal, Mayor, Aligarh and Shri. Rakesh Singh, Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Aligarh, GoUP.

