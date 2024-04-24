Colgate-Palmolive (India) champions workplace equity with a robust policy for persons with disabilities

Workplace Inclusivity (WIN) for persons with disabilities (PwD) aims to create an empowering ecosystem through assistive technology reimbursements, compassionate leave provisions and medical insurance for children of employees with disabilities across age groups.

MUMBAI, India, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate-Palmolive India, a global leader in oral care, announces the implementation of its Workplace Inclusivity Policy for persons with disabilities (PwD). The newly launched policy underscores the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment, ensuring that every member of the Colgate-Palmolive India family, regardless of their ability, is provided with the necessary support and resources to flourish both personally and professionally.

Under the WIN policy, employees (and their children) who belong to the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category are eligible for benefits such as;

Assistive Technology Reimbursements : To enhance productivity, employees can avail reimbursement for the purchase and maintenance of essential assistive products, based on a specialist medical practitioner's advice.

Employee Medical (Hospitalisation) Insurance: Over and above the family floater coverage, employees who have children with disabilities, will continue to be covered in the family floater as dependents, irrespective of age.

Care and Compassion Leave: Employees under PwD category can avail additional leave for recovery from sickness/medical needs, apart from purposes of any contingency.

Commenting on this initiative, Balaji Sreenivasan, Executive Vice-President, Human Resources said, "At Colgate-Palmolive India, we strongly believe that an inclusive work environment is an essential enabler to get the best from our diverse workforce. Our commitment to inclusivity extends to ensuring that our policies, practices, and processes foster an environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and are given equal opportunities for success. Through our expanded Workplace Inclusivity Policy, especially for persons with disabilities, we are taking steps to provide the necessary resources and support that will enable them to thrive in their professional journey."

The company remains committed to prioritising the values of being 'Caring', 'Inclusive' and 'Courageous' as essential elements of the approach to leadership and organisational culture. To ensure greater sensitization around underrepresented groups, Colgate-Palmolive conducts theater based learning workshops across offices and manufacturing sites in India. The workshop touches upon unconscious bias, role of actionable allyship and inclusion for all as main themes. This engaging and interactive form of learning has helped participants speak up about their personal stories and also commit to becoming allies, not only at the workplace but also in their personal lives.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

