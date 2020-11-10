Colliers International India moves to new office in Bengaluru

- Showcase for Colliers as a market leader

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International moved more than 180 employees into its new office space in Bengaluru, with 20,000 square feet of flexible office space spread across a single floor plate in Sunningdale Building of Embassy Golf Links Business Park.

"Colliers International India is growing at a fast pace both in terms of services we are offering and size of our business. Bengaluru city is a major market across our APAC business. We are proud to move into our new office space that tells the story about who we are, that reflects the talent of our team and our culture. Our new 'state of the art' office is designed to drive productivity and collaboration. Our offices play a key role in fostering a community, facilitating connections, sparking ideas and innovation, while cultivating our enterprising spirit. Operating within an office environment that encourages collaboration, connection and camaraderie is a critical success factor for Colliers, and for our clients," says Sankey Prasad FRICS, Chairman & Managing Director at Colliers International India.

Client-focused space

The business of real estate is evolving in a dynamic and fast paced environment, where people need to be extremely focused, agile and productive to cater to the altered demand. At the core of Colliers' values is a focus on service, ensuring clients' needs are identified and met. With ample meeting and gathering spaces, the new office allows Colliers to host clients and stakeholders, serving as an example of a successful space strategy. This is the time to re-think, re-imagine and re-create the habitable spaces. Colliers' move comes at just the right time when one has the right mix of talent and strategies to service clients, guided by the company's business goals and objectives to secure a leadership position in the property services market.

Colliers' workplace strategy: An Activity based Workspace

Colliers' new workspace embodies Colliers Brand Values and design is based on the concept of 'PACE' an acronym for Productive, Active, Collaborative and Enterprising. The outcome of PACE is Activity Based Workspace, which essentially translates into an office set-up which offers flexibility, choice, focus and collaboration as various teams representing diverse business lines go about their everyday work. The design caters to the needs of two most important user groups, our people and our clients, and hence boasts of an array of spaces which include Customer Experience Centre, an amphitheatre, gym, library lounge, mother's room, and ample social and collaboration spaces. Colliers International India has drawn on its strong Project Management and Design capabilities to develop a strategy which incorporates wellness of its people. The company was quick to adopt changes, like increasing spacing in workplace, reconfiguring meeting rooms, optimized use of technology innovation for touchless experience and collaboration with distancing to provide a safe, high performing environment to our workforce.

