Colliers is once again Great Place to Work Certified

MUMBAI, India , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers has been Great Place to Work® Certified™ in India (from February 2023 to February 2024)! This re-certification is a testament to the Colliers culture of fostering equal opportunity, diversity and constant learning that empowers its people to enhance their success and deliver excellence to all stakeholders.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers – "I am elated that we are Great Place to Work – Certified yet again. The Colliers culture rests on a foundation of constant learning, growth opportunities, trust and diversity. Our leaders and high-performing teams make us the fastest-growing IPC in India, leveraging best industry practices, cutting-edge innovation and pioneering technology to amplify growth for our clients. Cross-regional collaboration and immense learning opportunities contribute to the exceptional value we drive for our people. I look forward to empowering and nurturing our teams further as we lead the industry into the future with the steadfast support of our leaders."

Appaya Chenanda, National Director, People and Performance, Colliers India – "Over the years, we have cultivated a culture that empowers our people to surpass the ordinary and unlock their highest potential. Being recertified as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the learning and growth culture we nurture here at Colliers, reiterating our commitment to do what's best for our people. The values of trust, respect, inclusivity and empathy are deeply embedded in our DNA, allowing us to achieve excellence in our work and accelerate our success. We constantly endeavor to drive initiatives that enable higher wellbeing at the workplace and will continue to provide equal growth opportunities that will advance the growth and success of our people."

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.6 billion and $92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

