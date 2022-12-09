Colliers recognized by Forbes as one of World's Top Female Friendly Companies for 2022

MUMBAI, India , Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) has announced it has been named by Forbes in this year's 'World's Top Female Friendly Companies'.

This is the second year Forbes has run the awards, surveying over 85,000 women across 36 countries. Over 4,000 companies were evaluated with 400 awarded. Colliers was one of two commercial real estate firms included in the list.

In May, Colliers released its 2021 Global Impact Report, outlining bold targets to grow and scale sustainability and wellbeing services across business lines and geographies. This includes the goal to have 40% female employees overall and in manager+ roles in its regional, investment management, and mortgage businesses by 2025.

In India, Colliers has a diverse workforce where people are heard, valued and supported. This uniqueness has brought in participation in our DEI initiatives from curating policies, internal employee referral bonus, women in networking events, women leadership program, #Learning #Caring initiatives, Colliers care mentoring program are few key milestone drivers. We believe improving inclusion yields more benefits than diversity alone, but improving both creates higher benefits.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia at Colliers, said, "Colliers has been strongly focusing on elevating inclusiveness in all markets in line with our ESG goals. We understand the value of having a diverse workforce in bringing about better outcomes for the firm. In the Indian market, we have ensured that we maximize recruitment and elevation of women in all our teams, particularly in leadership and managerial roles. Over the last one year, we have hired women leaders to steer our teams across geographies. We are building an equitable, diverse and inclusive culture everyday at Colliers. It makes us extremely proud to be placed in the Forbes' list of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies, amongst our peers with some of the most exemplary cultures and DEI initiatives across the globe".

Appaya Chenanda, National Director, People and Performance, Colliers India, added, "Diversity and inclusion make us better. They strengthen our business by enriching our culture, helping us deepen relationships among our people and accelerating success for our clients. We take pride in ourselves in attracting, developing, and retaining top, diverse talent from around the world. As part of that, we are on a progressive journey to foster an environment in which everyone at Colliers, regardless of background, gender, ethnicity, age, religion, sexual orientation, or experiences feels respected and comfortable bringing their authentic selves to do their best work".

Leading DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Initiatives in Colliers:

Much research has been done to demonstrate that when done well, diversity and inclusion in the workplace can lead to increased revenue, reduced costs, greater innovation, and increased employee engagement, productivity, and commitment. At Colliers India, DEI initiatives include:

A global DEl aspirational statement signed and acknowledged by leaders

Formal global anti-discrimination Policy

DEI focused questions on the global engagement survey to gather employee perceptions

Building relationships with external organizations to help us learn best practices

Having a set of baseline global recruitment, engagement, and retention metrics for diversity (gender-specific)

