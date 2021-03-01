Colliers unveils new visual identity

Colliers launches brand refresh built to own the blue for years to come

BENGALURU, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) announced today the launch of a new visual identity as part of its global brand strategy. Designed for today's evolving digital era, the refresh is a natural evolution of the iconic Colliers brand.

"Colliers in India has grown from strength to strength in the past year. Our industry leading talent, enterprising services portfolio and growth across sectors is a testament of our brand story. The changes introduced to our iconic brand reinforces our commitment to lead the industry into the future to maximize the potential of property for our clients and people," said Sankey Prasad, FRICS, Chairman & Managing Director (India), Colliers.

With the long-standing tagline 'accelerating success' at the forefront of Colliers business decisions, the rebranding builds upon Colliers' culture that prides itself on acting with agility, championing new ways to make quick and informed decisions, thinking differently, and bringing passion to work.

Key changes to the visual identity as part of the refresh include:

Updated logo design - The most critical and recognizable element of the Colliers brand. The word "international" has been removed to give more prominence for the Colliers wordmark within the box, allowing for greater legibility especially for digital and small formats.

- The most critical and recognizable element of the Colliers brand. The word "international" has been removed to give more prominence for the Colliers wordmark within the box, allowing for greater legibility especially for digital and small formats. Colliers gets bluer - The colour palette is updated to be bold, saturated and feature energetic shades that align with the company's passionate and enterprising culture. The colours also work well in digital settings which cater to vibrant colours.

- The colour palette is updated to be bold, saturated and feature energetic shades that align with the company's passionate and enterprising culture. The colours also work well in digital settings which cater to vibrant colours. New typography - The new typography communicates a clean, approachable and confident brand.

- The new typography communicates a clean, approachable and confident brand. Energized and modern design elements - The refresh brings a suite of new design elements, including more prominent use of the Colliers tagline ("accelerating success"), new blocks and keyline design treatments and an updated library of photography and imagery.

Switching to the new visual identity online will be Colliers' top priority.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

