COLLINS LEARNING, MATTEL AND SCRABBLE ASSOCIATION OF INDIA COLLABORATE TO LAUNCH NATIONAL SCHOOL SCRABBLE™ CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Learning, Mattel and the Scrabble Association of India today announced the launch of the National School Scrabble™ Championship 2022 for students under 18 years of age.

A traditional favourite, Scrabble™ has sold more than 150 million sets worldwide since its debut more than 70 years ago. It is a game that helps in building language skills, dictionary skills, mathematical skills, general knowledge, attention span, time management, and peer-to-peer learning to name a few. Most importantly, it is enjoyable.

The National School Scrabble™ Championship 2022 consists of three rounds:

Qualifiers to be held online across the country on 9 and 10 September

8 Zonals to be held in the cities of Pune , Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi and Jaipur between 24 September and 31 October

Grand Finale to be held in Delhi on 5 November

Ms Aditi Ravichandar, Head of Marketing, Mattel India, said, "A family game, a competitive game and an educational tool are a few ways of defining the original Scrabble™ Board Game. Scrabble™ is a fun and engaging way to build on one's English vocabulary and even Math skills. With the 2022 School Scrabble Championship, we are very excited to bring the game to a new generation of players across India."

Mr Sudhir Kamath, Tournament Director for the School Scrabble™ Championship and former President of the Scrabble Association of India, spoke about the rising popularity of the game. He said, "Indian competitive Scrabble™ is on an upswing - our players finished #4 in the World Scrabble™ Championships for adults and #2 in the World Youth Scrabble™ Championship last year. I'm sure that the School Scrabble™ Championship will help us unearth the next generation of stars! Looking forward to an exciting competition."

Ms Rageshree Niyogi, Head – Product and Marketing, Collins Learning India, said, "Collins Learning focuses on making learning joyful for students across age groups. To this end, we engage students through play-based learning, mind sports and other meaningful activities that cultivate their cognitive and co-scholastic skills. Scrabble™ is a versatile game. Collins Scrabble™ Words is one of most used word lists in English-language Scrabble™ tournament, and it feels great to collaborate with Mattel India and the Scrabble Association of India to conduct a national championship. Our previous editions have been immensely popular among students and we hope to encourage more students to take up mind sports such as Scrabble™ ."

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. Their mission is to create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. Scrabble™ is a registered trademark. All intellectual property rights in and to the game are owned by Mattel throughout the world, except in the U.S.A and Canada where it is a trademark of Hasbro Inc.

Scrabble Association of India (SAI) is the apex body that coordinates Scrabble™ tournaments in India, maintains player ratings, interacts with overseas Scrabble organisations as the country representative and selects players to represent India in international tournaments. Some of the other objectives of SAI are promotion of the game of Scrabble™, developing a tournament circuit, enhancing the quality of Scrabble™ players at all levels.

Collins Learning has a rich history of publishing educational and informative books for over 200 years and has maintained an impressive record in creating market-leading products across various sectors. As the educational publishing division of HarperCollins Publishers, Collins Learning strives to promote holistic development of children of all ages. As one of the fastest growing companies in the K12 segment in India, Collins Learning's educational publishing continues to deliver up-to-date and engaging student resources and exceptional teacher support to help schools tackle new initiatives and utilise the latest technology. Schools and students can visit www.collins.in/SchoolScrabble2022 for more details.

