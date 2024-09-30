COLLINS SPELLING BEE SEASON 5 CHAMPIONSHIP CROWNS 2024 WINNERS

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement of words was palpable at the fifth season of the national Collins Spelling Bee Championship, held on 28 September 2024 at the HDFC School, Gurugram. After a thrilling competition filled with determination and skill, we are proud to announce the winners of this year's championship.

Johan George Philip, Grade 8, Believers Church Residential School, Thiruvalla, took home the prestigious title of the Champion after an intense finale, demonstrating exceptional spelling prowess and composure under pressure. This was Johan's third attempt at winning the coveted title, and he triumphed with the word, 'Clairvoyant'.

Utkarshini Reddy, Grade 8, Sri Venkateshwar International School, New Delhi also displayed remarkable talent, finishing strong and earning the title of the First Runner-Up.

Ojas Jain, Grade 7, Manthan International School, Hyderabad, demonstrated his outstanding vocabulary skills and understanding of the language, finishing third, earning the title of the Second Runner-Up.

This year's competition saw participation from around 6000 students (2500 schools) in the prelims from across the country, with 36 participants making it to the semifinals and 12 participants qualifying for the finale, showcasing a diverse range of vocabulary and impressive spelling skills. The event was not only a celebration of academic excellence, but also a platform for young minds to connect and inspire one another.

The adjudicator panel consisted of Mr Ajay Poonia, a well-known quizmaster and anchor, who also donned the role of a presenter; Dr Asher Jesudoss, PhD Linguist, Lecturer and Animal Protection Advocate; and Ms Safa Abdul Razak, Author, Teacher and Trainer.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these young spellers," said Rageshree Niyogi, Director – Product & Marketing, Collins India. "Their hard work and dedication truly exemplify the spirit of learning and competition while celebrating the love of language that brings us all together."

Ajay Poonia said, "The five years of Collins National Spelling Bee have been an amazing learning journey. While the eligible students progress to higher grades, the newer bunch of students who become eligible bring with them the advantage of learning from second-hand experiences. In their preparation, they're likely watching videos of previous years and going through training methodologies and word lists to avoid repeating the mistakes of others. This translates to better spelling abilities and equally importantly, better composure. So, it is hardly surprising that in this year's final the last two spellers kept pushing each other repeatedly. Congratulations to all the winners, and of course to all the participants who I am certain will learn and come back better prepared next year."

Asher Jesudoss said, "Spelling bee competitions epitomise mastery of the English language, its homophones, homonyms, and the varied etymology of words. It is also a test of a young learner's composure and ability to think rationally & deal with high-pressure situations, which each of the finalists successfully demonstrated over the last two months since the competition began. I congratulate all the winners and encourage everyone to use the privilege of language to bring about positive change to all humans and animals around us."

Safa Abdul Razak expressed, "With each passing year, the Collins National Spelling Bee continues to grow in intensity and intrigue for both participants and viewers alike. This year's event showcased an impressive increase in the caliber of talent, with participants exhibiting remarkable determination and resilience. The fierce competition was palpable, as each student approached the podium with confidence and a desire to excel. The composure demonstrated while skillfully navigating carefully curated words reflected not only their preparation, but also their competitive spirit. It is evident that the Collins Spelling Bee sets increasingly high standards, driving participants to push their limits in pursuit of the prestigious championship. Congratulations to Johan, Utkarshini and Ojas for staying calm and focused and emerging the winners."

The prizes were given away by Mr Anantha Padmanabhan, Chief Executive Officer, HarperCollins Publishers India and Mrs Deepa Agarwal, Author, Poet and Translator. The winners received trophies, certificates, and hampers containing exciting books among other contents, with the objective to promote reading among learners.

For more information about the Collins Spelling Bee Championship and details about next year's event, please visit www.collins.in or contact us at [email protected]

About Collins

Collins has been publishing educational and informative books for over 200 years. Throughout this rich heritage it has maintained an impressive record in creating market-leading products across various sectors. As the educational publishing division of HarperCollins Publishers and one of the fastest growing companies in the K12 segment in India, Collins continues to deliver up-to-date and engaging student resources and exceptional teacher support to help schools tackle new initiatives and utilise the latest technology. The Collins catalogue includes print and digital resources catering to CBSE, ICSE, State Board and International curricula, with state-of-the-art blended learning programme – Collins Infinity – being adopted by some of the leading schools across the country. Visit www.collins.in to view the complete list of Collins resources.

