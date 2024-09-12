ColorTokens Acquires PureID to Strengthen Xshield Microsegmentation Platform with Powerful Identity-Based Segmentation

PureID's AI-Based Identity Engine to power ColorTokens' Next-Gen Security Enhancements for IoT/OT, Cloud, Container, and User Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., the leading global enterprise microsegmentation company, announced today that it has acquired PureID, an innovative startup providing secure identity and access management. This acquisition will significantly strengthen ColorTokens' microsegmentation capabilities by integrating robust identity solutions. IT and security leaders will acquire enhanced tools to achieve complete confidence in breach readiness.

The acquisition of PureID supports significant security enhancements to ColorTokens' Enterprise Microsegmentation Platform, Xshield, by incorporating identity-based segmentation for cloud and containerized, IoT/OT, and user environments. With PureID's AI-based access regulation, ColorTokens expands its next-gen offerings to address the ever-evolving threat landscape and provide key benefits for customers in multiple environments:

Cloud and Containerized Environments : Traditional microsegmentation uses infrastructure attributes like IPs, which are changeable in dynamic environments. Identity-based microsegmentation ensures effective policy enforcement by relying on strong identities agnostic to infrastructure changes.

: Traditional microsegmentation uses infrastructure attributes like IPs, which are changeable in dynamic environments. Identity-based microsegmentation ensures effective policy enforcement by relying on strong identities agnostic to infrastructure changes. IoT and OT Environments : Distributed infrastructures with firewalls and NATs complicate traditional identification. Identity-based microsegmentation ensures accurate policy enforcement with strong identities, fully securing these environments.

firewalls NATs microsegmentation User Environments : Traditional user policies fail as users move between locations and share infrastructure. Identity-based microsegmentation enforces user-specific policies, maintaining security across diverse environments.

ColorTokens' expansion of its Xshield platform addresses the need for more comprehensive microsegmentation methods in the face of today's rapidly evolving and increasingly complex digital landscape. As organizations increasingly adopt cloud, IoT, and mobile user environments, the need for fail-safe adaptive security measures becomes paramount. This is where identity-based microsegmentation comes into play, offering a powerful solution to ensure effective and assured segmentation across various scenarios.

"PureID's identity-based segmentation aligns with our vision to provide stronger segmentation and smarter containment while still allowing reliably identified access to business-critical resources," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO of ColorTokens. "These capabilities play a key role in the continuous enhancement of our Xshield product to ensure organizations are effectively protected from the growing risk of cybersecurity threats."

As part of ColorTokens, PureID will continue to serve and expand its customer base for its PureAUTH passwordless and MFA platform, while delivering the technology to power Xshield's identity-based microsegmentation. PureID's authentication stack, PureAUTH, provides cryptographically secure methods to bootstrap identity for both humans and machines, forming the bedrock of reliable identity to deliver secure and regulated access. This unique capability of PureID sets it apart from other IAM solution providers in the industry and will allow ColorTokens to continue to be the gold standard in microsegmentation.

"We are excited for ColorTokens' to leverage PureID's segment leading, true-passwordless identity access management capabilities in their comprehensive breach-ready strategy," said Ajit Hatti, CEO of PureID. "Together we will tremendously minimize the impact of a breach for businesses."

This news closely follows the announcement that ColorTokens was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation, Q3 2024 evaluation. According to Forrester, "ColorTokens' strategy is guided by a refreshingly honest vision: to make its customers 'breach ready.' Its past innovation and future roadmap are full of features to get customers there."

To learn more about ColorTokens and how PureID will contribute to its award-winning cybersecurity solutions, visit here.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within intricate network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. By thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ColorTokens safeguards businesses, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions.

About PureID

PureID is a segment-leading Identity & Access Management (IAM) company, headquartered in the UK with a cutting-edge R&D center in Pune, India. Our flagship solution, PureAUTH, delivers reliable user identity and regulated access to enterprise resources through a Breach-Resilient IAM platform.

Engineered with a Zero-Trust, Zero-Data, Zero-Risk philosophy and Hyper-Availability Architecture, PureAUTH stands as an invincible first line of defense for enterprises. PureID's solutions are driven by patented innovations and smart use of cryptography that fundamentally transforms the landscape of cybersecurity.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492365/4882735/ColorTokens_Logo.jpg