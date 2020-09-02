Commercial Drone Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 34500 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone industry is undergoing a significant change, shifting from hobbyists and commercial photographers to those who use drones for industrial use. Drone technology is growing as businesses make massive investments. Companies have discovered new drone technology applications beyond conventional uses, such as photography or videos and surveillance.

The global Commercial Drone market size is projected to reach USD 34500 Million by 2026, from USD 6510.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 32.0% during 2021-2026.

The major factors driving the Commercial Drone Market size growth include increased applications in agriculture and law enforcement sectors.

This report focuses on the Commercial Drone's volume and value at global, regional, and enterprise levels. This study reflects the overall Commercial Drone market size by evaluating historical data and predictions for the future from a global perspective. This study focuses on North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and Indian regions.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Commercial Drone Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3Y306/Commercial_Drone_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE COMMERCIAL DRONE MARKET SIZE

Factors such as the increase in UAV venture financing, technical advances, and growing application in commercial sectors, including 3D mapping, are expected to drive the commercial drone market size.

The fact that UAVs can perform hazardous tasks, such as inspecting utility pipelines, with greater precision and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional methods, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the commercial drone market size.

Furthermore, the leading technology giants have demonstrated UAVs' use in delivering goods to customers from the warehouse. It is expected that the implementation of commercial drone delivery services will promote various creative types of cargo transport capabilities, such as temperature-sensitive goods and emergency medicines. This adoption of drones in delivery services is expected to fuel the growth of the commercial drone market size.

Growing demand to produce advanced farming techniques is expected to increase the commercial drone market size. Increasing awareness among farmers about the implementation and benefits of these drones in several farming activities is poised to help the end-user segment's growth.

On the other hand, commercial drones are witnessing increasing applications in the real estate and construction sector due to UAVs' need to surveying lands, providing continuous and accurate project notifications, improving safety, and preventing dangerous situations on construction sites. This, in turn, is expected to increase the commercial drone market size during the forecast period.

Supportive government legislation and policies have also contributed to the proliferation of drones, which has accelerated the commercial drone market size growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3Y306/commercial-drone

COMMERCIAL DRONE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest commercial drone market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the increased use of drones for protection, recreational purposes, engineering projects, and surveying and mapping applications in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to show considerable growth driven by high demand from Japan and China for unique and automated drones. In both countries, they are widely used to combat rising labor costs.

Europe will witness steady growth in the coming years as government policies encourage the use of drones for a wide range of industrial applications.

Based on the Application, Media & Entertainment is predicted to hold the largest commercial drone market share. Drones are widely used for shooting films, capturing events and functions, and aerial photography. UAVs' introduction is likely to change the media industry as it enables news coverage by the journalism sector in places where human entry is prohibited. Such systems also find applications ineffective filming of action scenes from an aerial perspective and photographing inaccessible locations.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3Y306/Commercial_Drone_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE COMMERCIAL DRONE MARKET

The commercial drone market is expected to witness immense competition as it is dominated by several leading drone manufacturers and emerging startups engaged actively in new product developments to meet customers' needs.

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Commercial Drone market are:

Aerovironment

BAE Systems

DJI

Draganfly

Elbit Systems

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Parrot

Textron

The Boeing

FOLLOWING ARE THE SEGMENTS COVERED BY THE REPORT ARE

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Blade

Nano

Hybrid

By Application:

Agriculture

Energy

Government

Media & Entertainment

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3Y306&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3Y306&lic=enterprise-license

SIMILAR REPORTS :

U.S Commercial Drones Market Report

The U.S commercial drones market size was USD 824.0 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 2,333.82 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-4V23/us-commercial-drones

UAV Drones Market Report

The global UAV Drones market size is projected to reach USD 20590 Million by 2026, from USD 10580 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2026.

The major factors driving the growth of UAV Drones market size include rapid technological advancements in drones and an increase in demand for drone-generated data in commercial applications.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0B266/uav-drones

Commercial UAV Market

The global Commercial UAV market size is projected to reach USD 1597.1 Million by 2026, from USD 919.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Increasing application in the government and agriculture sector is expected to boost the growth of the commercial UAV market size during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2T308/commercial-uav

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size is projected to reach USD 133.5 Billion by 2026, from USD 25.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 26.4% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16J1392/global-unmanned-aerial-vehicle

Fixed-wing VTOL UAV Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26O1906/global-fixed-wing-vtol-uav

Smart Commercial Drone Market

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-36Q1194/global-smart-commercial-drone

Anti Drone Market

The Global Anti-Drone Market size is expected to grow from USD 512.24 Million in 2018 to USD 2.315 Billion by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.04%.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-1V39/global-anti-drone

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports