Community Invited to Vote in Bybit's First Peer-to-Peer Trader Excellence Award Ceremony

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New Year unfolds, Bybit , the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, launches the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Ranger Excellence Award, celebrating the dedication and achievements of its invaluable community of traders.

The event, running from Jan. 17 to Jan. 30, 2024, invites the community to cast their votes and honor the P2P Rangers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to keeping crypto on and off-ramps swift and simple.

Cast Your Vote in Bybit's First Peer-to-Peer Trader Excellence Award Ceremony

The P2P Ranger Excellence Award features several categories, each spotlighting a unique attribute contributing to the community's growth. From the 'Rising Star' recognizing newcomers, to the 'Community Star' celebrating relationship builders, each award comes with a USDT bonus, acknowledging the hard work and influence of these community champions.

"The spirit and innovation of our rangers have been the driving force behind our thriving P2P platform," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit. "This award is not just about recognizing their contributions; it's about celebrating the collaborative spirit that lies at the heart of our community."

Bybit is also on the lookout for new rangers. Crypto enthusiasts passionate about P2P trading are encouraged to join and earn by supporting the P2P community. The upgraded P2P Ranger Program offers various earning opportunities, including reputation points for community engagement and additional USDT for night shifts.

Rangers can also increase their earnings through various initiatives, such as assisting in community management, referring new users, creating tutorial videos, and promoting the Bybit Card. These diverse earning streams underscore Bybit's commitment to rewarding community participation and support.

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018.

