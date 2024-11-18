Compport Welcomes HR Leader Krish Shankar to its Board of Advisors, Strengthening its Global Mission to Transform Compensation Practices

NEW DELHI and SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compport, one of Asia's fastest growing compensation software providers, proudly welcomes Krish Shankar to its Board of Advisors.

With nearly four decades of experience leading human resources functions across some of the world's most renowned organizations, Krish brings unparalleled expertise and insight to Compport's mission of transforming compensation practices worldwide.

HR Leader Krish Shankar Joins Compport’s Board of Advisors

Compport has steadily established a strong presence in the compensation technology space, with solid foundations in India and Southeast Asia and a growing footprint in North America and the EU. As pay transparency and equity become increasingly critical topics, Compport is passionately committed to empowering organizations, to create fair and competitive rewards structures. With its highly configurable and competent modular solutions, Compport is setting new standards and redefining the future of compensation management, globally.

Krish Shankar, a distinguished and inspirational human resources leader, brings extensive experience across diverse industries, including technology, telecommunications, and consumer goods. He has held pivotal HR leadership roles at prominent organizations, such as Bharti Airtel, Philips, and Hindustan Unilever, where he played a role in shaping their future and served as a true inspiration to many HR colleagues. Most recently, Krish served as the Group Head of Human Resource Development at Infosys. He served as President of the National HRD Network in India (2019–2021) and was honoured with XLRI's Distinguished Alumni Award, in 2019. He is the author of Catalyse: Power up Your People Ecosystem, a key resource for HR leaders, offering insights on building strong organizational culture and talent ecosystems.

"We are honoured and thrilled to welcome Krish to our Board of Advisors," said Sachin Bajaj, Founder & CEO of Compport. "The addition of Krish Shankar, a highly experienced leader in the technology and consumer industries, as a board advisor brings invaluable expertise. His deep understanding of HR and the rewards domain will enhance Compport's ability to deliver solutions that are both highly responsive and tailored to the evolving needs of our clients, ensuring they remain competitive and agile in today's complex compensation landscape."

Navneet Rattan, Compport's COO, Partner and Global Product Head, highlighted Krish's impact on the Indian market: "Krish's leadership will be pivotal, as we elevate HR practices in India and beyond. With his guidance, Compport will advance its mission to set new benchmarks in compensation technology."

"Having closely observed Compport's impressive journey, I am excited to join the advisory board. I look forward to contributing to Compport's vision of transforming compensation on a global scale through innovative technology — delivering solutions that make transparency and equity attainable and aligned with the expectations of today's workforce worldwide," said Krish Shankar.

As Compport continues to scale its global footprint and enhance its suite of solutions, Krish's deep expertise will play a pivotal role in driving their innovation and excellence.

His contribution will strengthen Compport's commitment to empowering companies worldwide, with powerful tools to build fair, transparent, and competitive reward strategies that inspire and motivate talent in today's dynamic landscape.

About Compport

Compport is a leading SaaS platform providing advanced compensation and people analytics software. It is used in 35+ countries and trusted by some of the world's largest organizations. The platform is incredibly configurable and supports a full range of rewards processes, including annual and ad-hoc salary reviews, bonus structuring, total rewards statements, sales incentives, long-term incentives (LTI), and pay equity initiatives. With Compport, HR and total rewards leaders can efficiently design, budget, and forecast compensation plans, while empowering managers to digitally review and communicate pay details — all in one seamless platform.

