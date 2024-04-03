Comprehensive Insights on Kidney Care from the Manipal Health Symposium

BENGALURU, India, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prominent Manipal Hospitals of North Bengaluru collectively organized a unique event aimed at raising awareness about the kidneys, the body's vital filtration system. Esteemed nephrologists and urologists from Manipal Hospitals at Yeshwanthpur, Millers Road, Malleshwaram, and Hebbal took the stage to share some invaluable insights on kidney health, challenges in treating kidney failure, and the advancements in surgical urology.

Highlighting kidney transplants as a crucial treatment for renal failure, improving patient outcomes and quality of life, doctors extensively discussed ABO-incompatible transplants, a transformative procedure introduced in India 12 years ago. Dr. Deepak Kumar Chithralli, Senior Consultant – Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, emphasized its revolutionary impact, and said, "ABO-incompatible transplant surgeries have revolutionized the treatment of kidney failure, by expanding transplant possibilities beyond blood group compatibility, offering new hope to patients awaiting transplant surgery." Adding on the advantages of ABO incompatible transplant surgery in bridging the recipient–donor gap, Dr. Partha Pradeep Shetty, Consultant – Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, stated, " ABO-incompatible transplant surgeries have reduced the reliability on blood group compatibility, lowering the disparity between the number of patients awaiting a kidney and available donors, and enabling patients to undergo transplants, even if a potential donor within the family has a non-compatible blood group." Dr. Santosh S - Consultant - Urology, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram, emphasized upon the clinical excellence of Manipal Hospitals and said, "Recent years have seen a remarkable surge in ABO-incompatible transplants. Conducting over 50 such surgeries, Manipal Hospitals has emerged as the leading institution for ABO-incompatible transplants across Karnataka." Dr. Nagarajan P, Senior Consultant – Renal Transplant Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, said, "Standardized protocols and pre-surgical sensitization have greatly helped in addressing potential complications through which Manipal Hospitals continue to deliver outstanding success rates of 95–96%."

Dr. Deepashree GA, Consultant – Nephrology Manipal Hospital Hebbal, shed light on key areas of concern in dialysis and said, "Dialysis is a lifeline for many battling kidney failures. Although it is a relatively safe treatment, it is not devoid of certain challenges that need to be meticulously addressed." Explaining the importance of patient readiness, psychologically and medically, in the success of dialysis treatment, Dr. Satish Kumar M, Consultant – Nephrologist and Transplant Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, said, "Thorough medical evaluation, determining dialysis type and vascular access, and educating patients about treatment processes, potential side effects, and long-term implications is essential to prepare them mentally for the challenges ahead." Dr. Kathulpali Krishna, Consultant – Nephrology Manipal Hospital Hebbal, then highlighted the dietary implications in dialysis treatments, stressing the need for balanced nutrition while minimizing intake of substances that strain the kidneys, and said, "A diet with controlled protein proportions; minimized phosphorus, potassium and sodium levels; managing fluid intake; and considering vitamin supplements as advised by the doctor can help achieve the dietary and nutrition requirements." Dr. Vikram GD, Consultant – Urology and Andrology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, addressed complications and urological challenges associated with dialysis and said, "Repeated urinary catheter use during dialysis increases the susceptibility of urinary tract infections, bladder dysfunction, and kidney stones. Early diagnosis of these issues is crucial to prevent complications like sepsis and kidney damage."

Introducing the audience to the revolutionary robot-assisted surgeries in urologic procedures, Dr. Mohammed Shahid Ali, Consultant – Urology, Andrology, Robotic Surgery and Renal Transplantation, Manipal Hospital Millers Road and Old Airport Road, traced the evolution of robotic surgery from prostate surgeries to kidney transplants, highlighting Manipal Hospitals' pioneering role since 2011. Dr. Ali dispelled a common misconception and said, "In robot-assisted surgeries, it is the surgeon who controls the robot via a console not the other way around. Robotic surgeries are minimally invasive and offer several benefits over conventional surgeries." Notably, robot-assisted kidney transplants are gaining momentum, marking a significant advancement in urological care. Dr. Vishnu Prasad, Consultant – Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, highlighted the same and said, "Robotic urological procedures are used in a wide range of urological procedures across all age groups. These procedures are highly precise, offering cosmetic benefits, patient comfort, and faster recovery, thereby enhancing overall patient outcomes."

The event witnessed a participation of approximately 70 individuals from the neighborhood and various resident welfare associations of the respective Manipal Hospitals. In a bid to ensure that the kidney health awareness message reaches a larger audience, Manipal Hospitals invited Ms. Neha P, Ms. Priya Pankaj, and Ms. Puja Kumari, renowned influencers, urging them to utilize their social media influence to spread awareness among their followers. The event concluded with a powerful message from the doctors, stressing prevention over cure. They urged maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing conditions like diabetes and hypertension, regular kidney check-ups, avoiding self-medication, and relying on credible sources. They emphasized upon a holistic approach, to improve the quality of life for dialysis patients.

