Compunnel Doubles Down on its Digital Business to Lead the Enterprise AI Shift

The AI-native digital engineering business unifies four engineering disciplines under its AI-OS™ framework to help enterprises move from AI pilots to measurable, at-scale business value.

NOIDA, India, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compunnel today announced the restructuring of Compunnel Digital, its digital engineering business, repositioned as an AI-native engineering partner for global enterprises. The repositioning consolidates four engineering disciplines – Applied AI Engineering, Data Platforms & Intelligence, Cloud & Platform Engineering, and Autonomous Quality Engineering – under AI-OS™, the company's integrated enterprise delivery framework, to help clients move from fragmented AI pilots to industrialized, measurable business value.

The business will deliver this through what it terms an AI-to-Value Factory: a delivery model in which intelligence is engineered, governed, scaled, and continuously measured, rather than deployed as isolated experiments. The approach embeds AI into the software lifecycle by design and scopes every engagement against defined business outcomes.

Market context

Enterprises across sectors are shifting investment from proofs of concept to production-grade AI that must operate under real compliance, resilience, and cost requirements. Compunnel Digital's repositioning targets that shift, moving clients from digital transformation toward intelligent engineering – where AI, data, automation, platforms, and governance are delivered as one operating capability.

Industry relevance

The repositioning maps to sector-specific outcomes across the industries Compunnel Digital serves:

Healthcare & Life Sciences: improving compliance, clinical operations, connected health, and patient outcomes.

Banking & Financial Services: strengthening trust, risk management, resilience, and intelligent operations.

Consumer (Retail, CPG, EdTech): personalizing experiences, improving loyalty, and unlocking commerce intelligence.

Manufacturing: improving quality, uptime, productivity, and operational control.

Executive commentary

"Let's be honest about where enterprise AI is today: most of it is theater, pilots that dazzle in a demo and quietly die before production," said Sourabh Chongdar, Business Unit Head, Compunnel Digital. "The next decade won't be won by the companies running the most pilots. It will be won by the few who can industrialize AI – engineered together with the data, cloud, quality, and security to make it hold at scale, and to make it something a CFO can actually measure. That's the entire reason we rebuilt Compunnel this way: to deliver intelligence as one accountable system, not multiple disconnected projects."

"Compunnel Digital is central to our growth strategy," said Rakesh Shah, President and Chief Financial Officer, Compunnel Inc. "This market will be won by firms that prove value, not describe it, and that is the standard we are building the business to meet: transformation at scale, with returns clients can measure."

About Compunnel

Founded in 1994, Compunnel is a digital engineering, workforce solutions and AI services company serving global enterprises across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Life Sciences, MedTech, Retail, EdTech, and Manufacturing. The company specializes in Applied AI Engineering, Data Platforms & Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud & Platform Engineering, Autonomous Quality Engineering – delivered through AI-OS™, its integrated enterprise delivery framework. With over three decades of experience in complex, compliance-driven transformation programs, Compunnel's approach embeds AI into the software lifecycle by design. 23% of Fortune 500 companies work with Compunnel, with a 98% client retention rate. For more information, visit https://digital.compunnel.com/

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