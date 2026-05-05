Compunnel Unveils State-of-the-Art Noida Office: A Strategic Milestone in AI-Led Transformation and Innovation Ecosystem

New flagship facility positions India center as AI innovation powerhouse; signals strategic shift to agentic AI across all business operations

NOIDA, India, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compunnel today unveiled its new state-of-the-art office in Noida Sector 142, covering over 1,35,000 sq ft of built-up area, marking a transformative milestone in the company's strategic repositioning as an AI-led transformation company. More than a facility expansion, this launch represents Compunnel's evolution from a trusted consulting and technology services provider into a comprehensive AI-native enterprise partner – leveraging agentic AI approaches across intelligent workforce solutions, digital transformation, and cybersecurity services for global enterprises.

Compunnel's flagship Noida facility marks strategic milestone in AI-led transformation

The cutting-edge workspace featuring an on-site gym, modern cafeteria, advanced digital infrastructure, air quality control systems, and innovative design – is engineered to attract and nurture world-class talent while serving as an AI innovation hub. The facility will also house InfoPro Learning, a leader in corporate learning solutions, strengthening the collaborative ecosystem for talent development and enterprise training excellence.

A STRATEGIC INFLECTION POINT FOR GROWTH AND DIVERSIFICATION

Compunnel's strategic shift towards AI-led operations is fundamentally reshaping how the company serves enterprises and positions itself for exponential growth:

Intelligent Workforce Solutions Reimagined: Compunnel's strategic investment in Eximius – an agentic AI hiring platform – exemplifies the company's shift towards autonomous intelligence in talent acquisition. By leveraging AI agents that autonomously match talent, predict hiring needs, and accelerate placements, Compunnel is positioned to significantly advance its #48 ranking among the Top 50 Staffing Firms in the USA. Complementing this, OneGuru – Infopro Learning's agentic platform for the complete 'hire to retire' employment lifecycle, establishes the company as a formidable contender in the HCMS/HRIS market, delivering AI-driven workforce management from onboarding to succession planning.

Security, Risk, and Transformation Solutions: In an era where AI-powered threats evolve faster than traditional defenses, Compunnel is embedding living intelligence into enterprise security frameworks. The company's modern approach helps organizations transform into a more mature, resilient, and risk-reduced state by leveraging advanced workflows to predict risks, proactively dismantle threats, and turn security from a cost center into a competitive advantage. This is complemented by strong capabilities across privacy and compliance-driven risk management, enabling organizations to protect sensitive data, meet regulatory requirements, and strengthen enterprise-wide governance and risk posture.

Digital Transformation Architected for AI-First Operations: Compunnel Digital is an AI-native digital engineering group built for the enterprises redefining what's possible in Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer, Retail, and Manufacturing. It doesn't layer AI onto legacy workflows – it architects intelligent systems from the ground up. Powered by Compunnel AI-OS, the company's AI-first platform, Compunnel designs digital ecosystems where autonomous agents accelerate delivery, data fabrics power real-time decisions, and machine intelligence works alongside human expertise – turning disruption into competitive advantage.

LEADERSHIP VISION: TECHNOLOGY, TALENT, TRAINING, AND TRANSFORMATION

"Technology – and specifically agentic AI – is the backbone of everything we do at Compunnel. This new center amplifies that engine, bringing together AI innovation, advanced analytics, and our growing portfolio of AI-driven companies under one roof," said Andy Gaur, CEO of Compunnel. "From Eximius transforming how we staff enterprises, to OneGuru revolutionizing HCMS, to incubating the next generation of AI startups – this workplace represents our commitment to leading, not following, the AI transformation. As we serve enterprise clients globally, this is where breakthrough thinking meets breakthrough execution."

"For technology and business professionals, the new facility represents more than a workplace. It's a launchpad for career acceleration. The Noida office will serve as a center for talent development, offering opportunities to work on global projects spanning talent solutions, cloud modernization, data and AI, cybersecurity, and digital engineering for Fortune enterprises across sectors such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, insurance, government, and more," said Rakesh Shah, President of Compunnel.

ABOUT COMPUNNEL

Founded in 1994, Compunnel delivers AI-driven workforce solutions, digital transformation, and cybersecurity services to global enterprises. With 30+ delivery centers across the U.S. and global R&D hubs in Canada, Europe, and India, Compunnel serves 23% of Fortune enterprises. Ranked #48 on SIA's Largest Staffing Firms in the United States and recognized 12 times on the Inc. 5000 list, Compunnel combines deep domain expertise with intelligent automation to accelerate enterprise velocity and build future-ready operations. Learn more at www.compunnel.com.

ABOUT INFOPRO LEARNING

An offshoot of Compunnel, Infopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world's largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services, Leadership Development, Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions. Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. Learn more at www.infoprolearning.com.

ABOUT ONEGURU

OneGuru is an AI-powered talent development platform that improves employee performance by taking learning out of the classroom and into the flow of work. Every employee will get access to a dedicated AI-Agent, equipped with insight from the world's greatest coaches and the data that drives your business and people forward (HRIS, Performance, LMS). Unlike most agents, OneGuru is designed to be proactive, nudging your team to build their skills, build their careers, and build your business. Learn more at https://oneguru.ai/.

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