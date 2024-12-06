Comviva's NGAGE wins GLOTEL Awards 2024 for 'Harnessing Network Exposure' category

NEW DELHI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that its NGAGE platform paired with API Marketplace has won the GLOTEL Awards 2024 in the 'Harnessing Network Exposure' category.

Comviva's NGAGE platform, paired with its API Marketplace, offers a robust API monetization solution, seamlessly connecting operator networks with external developers. With 130+ APIs including 16 CAMARA APIs under 8 API families, Comviva's NGAGE abstracts network complexities and provides simplified interfaces for enabling various B2B2X enterprise like Fintech, Healthcare, Media and many more. Additionally, the platform facilitates partnerships with startups and tech providers, empowering telcos to create new B2B2X revenue streams.

The GLOTEL Awards 2024 held in London, is an annual premier global event that recognizes innovation and excellence from companies involved in advancing and transforming the telecom industry worldwide. The awards ceremony acknowledges the contributions of companies and individuals who have made significant advancements in global telecom and connectivity services.

Deshbandhu Bansal, Chief Operating Officer, RevTech Solutions at Comviva, said, "We are proud to receive this recognition at the GLOTEL Awards 2024. This recognition for our NGAGE platform reaffirms our dedication of going beyond connectivity for telcos and application experience and driving positive change and growth for telcos, enabling them to capitalize their network assets in an ever-evolving market. We strive to support our customers in maximizing their business revenue potential and actively exploring the digital world of the future, especially embracing the new era of open architecture, AI and intelligent operations."

Comviva's NGAGE architecture is adaptable, extending beyond 4G/5G to support Wi-Fi, SD-WAN, and future integrations with satellite communications. With over 130+ ready APIs, 40+ live telecom customers, 7,000+ enterprises, and 250 billion+ transactions annually, NGAGE continues to drive innovation, establishing Comviva as a leader in the communication and network monetization space. As an official GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner, Comviva is committed to fostering open innovation and collaboration to meet the network needs of industry applications and help telcos monetize their network assets.

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms brings greater choice, faster time to market, and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems quickly and transform for tomorrow. Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

