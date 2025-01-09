Concept BIU: Empowering Listed Companies to Seamlessly Comply with SEBI's LODR Mandates

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine being able to track every market rumour, no matter where it appears—on TV, in newspapers, online, or even on social media.

Already, Concept BIU is helping over 50 companies confidently meet SEBI's regulatory requirements.

As the first and largest Indian media monitoring agency to offer in-house solutions tailored for SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), Concept BIU ensures that listed companies can confirm or deny market rumours within 24 hours, as mandated by SEBI.

From a smart dashboard to mobile apps and even WhatsApp alerts, Concept BIU's innovative tools empower businesses to act quickly, ensuring their compliance teams and communication desks are always one step ahead.

With coverage spanning over 100 cities, Concept BIU monitors everything from regional newspapers to glossy magazines and tracks millions of national and international websites. Its in-house platform even keeps an eye on major social media channels, ensuring that no rumour goes unnoticed.

And that's not all. With capabilities to track TV channels across India and recognition from international bodies like AMEC and SABRE, Concept BIU doesn't just stop at India's borders. Whether it's a rumour in one's hometown or halfway across the world, they've got it covered.

Speaking about Concept BIU's vision, CEO Irfan Chaudhary said, "At Concept BIU, we understand how important it is for companies to stay compliant while protecting their reputation, that's why we don't just provide data—we deliver insights. Over the last 20 years, we've earned the trust of over 800 clients, and we're proud to be a partner that C-suite executives and communication teams can rely on."

In today's fast-moving world, where news spreads in seconds, it's critical for companies to stay on top of what's being said about them. Concept BIU's innovative tools don't just keep people informed; they empower them to act quickly and protect their brand.

About Concept BIU

Concept BIU is a leader in media analytics, offering cutting-edge solutions to help companies stay compliant, manage their reputation, and gain strategic insights. Whether it's monitoring regional news or scanning global platforms, Concept BIU is the go-to partner for staying informed and ahead of the curve.

To see how Concept BIU can help one's team navigate SEBI's compliance requirements and protect its reputation, visit Tools of Public Relations | PR Tools | Conceptbiu.com

For more information, please contact:

Name: Irfan Chaudhary

Email: [email protected]