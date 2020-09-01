Concrete - the World's Most Widely Used Material - Targets Carbon Neutral Future

Global Cement and Concrete Association outlines '2050 climate ambition' to tackle global challenge

LONDON, Sep.1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty of the world's leading cement and concrete companies today unveiled a joint industry '2050 Climate Ambition.' The ambition statement demonstrates the commitment of the industry across the globe to drive down the CO 2 footprint of the world's most used man-made product, with an aspiration to deliver society with carbon neutral concrete by 2050.

Launched by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) on behalf of its member companies, the ambition statement represents a critical milestone for the industry. It is the first time it has come together globally to state a collective ambition for a carbon neutral future. The statement identifies the essential levers that will be required to achieve carbon neutral concrete, including: reducing and eliminating energy-related emissions, reducing process emissions through new technologies and deployment of carbon capture, more efficient use of concrete, reuse and recycling of concrete and buildings, and harnessing concrete's ability to absorb and store carbon from the atmosphere.

The climate ambition builds on the longstanding climate commitments and sustainability progress of GCCA member companies and affiliate associations across the world, setting out a global vision for the long-term sustainability of concrete, the vital building material that has shaped the modern world.

Dinah McLeod, GCCA Chief Executive said: "As we face the challenges for future generations and begin global economic recovery, concrete will be even more critical to building the sustainable world of tomorrow. That's why we are making this commitment today, in order that our crucial industry aligns with global targets, including the Paris Agreement.

"Concrete has a vital role to play in addressing the need for sustainable communities and prosperity. It is a key ingredient of infrastructure, homes, clean water and community resilience as our climate changes. Crucially, it will also help facilitate the transition to clean/green energy. We believe this journey will be challenging but are fully committed to working together with our members, partners and stakeholders across the industry and supply chain to achieve this ambition."

The concrete and cement industry is a key part of the construction sector - which accounts for 13% of global GDP - with a track record of taking climate action. This has included delivering a 19% reduction in CO 2 emissions per tonne of cementitious material along with a ninefold increase in alternative fuel use since 1990.

Albert Manifold, GCCA President and Chief Executive of CRH plc, said: "The 2050 Climate Ambition represents our industry's commitment to further reducing emissions and ensuring that the vital product we provide can be delivered on a carbon neutral basis by 2050. There is a significant challenge involved in doing so and achieving alignment across our industry on a sustainable way forward is an important first step. We cannot, however, succeed alone and in launching our ambition statement we are also highlighting the need for our industry to work collaboratively with other stakeholders in support of our ambition for a more sustainable future."

GCCA member companies are currently developing a 2050 concrete roadmap that will set out the detailed actions and milestones that the industry will enact in order to achieve its ambition. This will include working across the built environment value chain to deliver the vision of carbon neutral concrete in a circular economy, whole life context. The 2050 concrete roadmap is due to be published in the second half of 2021.

Anthony Hobley, Executive Director of the World Economic Forum's Mission Possible Platform, which is working across different industries to help achieve a carbon neutral future, said: "Ambitious business and industry action led leadership is vital to achieving the climate targets that the world needs to survive and thrive. We know that concrete is so important to many of the challenges humanity faces, but we also know it needs to be delivered more sustainably. We are delighted by the important step of articulating the ambition for carbon neutral concrete and look forward to working with this industry collaboration to deliver the detailed pathway and tools necessary towards achieving a net-zero economy."

As the world deals with the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis, the construction sector is playing an important role in economic recovery. The GCCA's climate ambition statement demonstrates its commitment to helping build a more sustainable and safer future - recognising that the world needs cleaner and greener infrastructure.

More on the Climate Ambition 2050 and the 2050 Concrete Roadmap can be found on the GCCA website.

The GCCA 2050 climate ambition outlines how in the coming years the industry can achieve carbon neutral concrete by:

eliminating our direct energy-related emissions and maximizing the co-processing of waste from other industries,

reducing and eliminating indirect energy emissions through renewable electricity sources

reducing process emissions through new technologies and deployment of carbon capture at scale

reducing the content of both clinker in cement and cement in concrete, as well as more efficient use of concrete in buildings and infrastructure

reprocessing concrete from construction and demolition waste to produce recycled aggregates to be used in concrete manufacturing; and

quantifying and enhancing the level of CO2 uptake of concrete through recarbonation and enhanced recarbonation in a circular economy, whole life context.

