Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and TÜV SÜD in India sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deliver Certified Assessor Training Program on Industry 4.0

The Certified Assessor Training Program on Industry 4.0 is an intensive 6-day course post completion of which, the participants will be able to perform Industry 4.0 assessments. Presently, the course will be offered through live virtual classes.

This initiative between CII's Smart Manufacturing Council and TÜV SÜD in India is part of the many focussed initiatives that the council is undertaking to make India an Industry 4.0 enabled country, while working with the government agencies (central & state), technology providers, industries, consulting and audit agencies, education & research institutions, and international organisations to promote and develop excellence in Industry 4.0 among Indian industry.

Over the past 25 years in India and globally for over 150 years, TÜV SÜD as a trusted partner of choice for safety, security and sustainability solutions has worked with stakeholders across domains. For digitalisation of the production sector or Industry 4.0 (I4.0), TÜV SÜD is at the forefront of supporting industries to accelerate digital transformation by adopting Industry 4.0. Besides training, TÜV SÜD offers a range of services in the space of testing, auditing, compliance, certification for technologies such as autonomous vehicle, robotics, additive manufacturing and cyber security that are driving the Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Niranjan Nadkarni, CEO, ASMEA region, TÜV SÜD, said, "Skill readiness is a critical and fundamental requirement to leverage the full potential of any technology. This partnership with CII is addressing this critical and fundamental requirement. We look forward to working closely with CII on other aspects that will support industries to harness the potential of I4.0 and accelerate the transformation of the industrial sectors in India by leveraging on the global & local expertise, learnings and experiences. Wishing all the very best to both the teams as we officially announce the launch of this training program".

Mr. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General - CII, said, "CII is of the view that smart manufacturing is a phenomenon that is here to stay, and Indian manufacturing will be compelled to understand the possibilities and embrace the opportunities. He laid the importance of I4.0 at the eco-system level, and its need for strengthening the building blocks that facilitate this high growth. He congratulated both the parties for coming together to take a step forward, by training and creating a pool of qualified I4.0 assessors to the industry/country. As assessment forms the first step in the journey of adoption of Industry 4.0 and this makes it extremely relevant if we want to ride this wave of change."

About TÜV SÜD

TÜV SÜD is a trusted partner of choice for safety, security and sustainability solutions for over 150 years globally and 25 years in India. It specialises in testing, certification, auditing and advisory services. Through more than 24,500 employees across over 1,000 locations, the company adds value to customers and partners by enabling market access and managing risks. By anticipating technological developments and facilitating change, TÜV SÜD inspires trust in a physical and digital world to create a safer and more sustainable future.

For further details, visit www.tuvsud.com/en-in

Follow us on social media platforms: Linkedin | Facebook | twitter



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362118/TUV_SUD_South_Asia_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362116/CII_125_years.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362117/CII_TUV_SUD_MoU.jpg

SOURCE TÜV SÜD South Asia