Connectivity and Advanced Technologies to Boost Growth Prospects for Global Semiconductor Devices

For further information on this analysis, Global Semiconductor Devices Outlook, 2022, please visit: https://frost.ly/787

"Although demand is expected across all verticals, growth is especially strong in the automotive sector. This is because the sector has become increasingly dependent on electronics (especially with electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles) for core functioning and performance improvements," said Prabhu Karunakaran, Industry Principal, Industrial at Frost & Sullivan. "As a result, semiconductors' content and value will increase rapidly."

Karunakaran added: Semiconductors are expected to play a key role in data center growth as complex data analytics for various markets such as finance and healthcare increasingly move to the cloud. As a result, data center growth will create demand for several clusters of semiconductor devices, including power management and optical transceivers and scale innovations in memory and flash devices to aid accelerated storage."

Technology advancements and digital transformation initiatives across verticals present lucrative growth prospects for semiconductor devices market participants, including:

Industry 4.0 implementation to reduce the demand-supply gap for a holistic and faster root-cause analysis.

for a holistic and faster root-cause analysis. Boosting investments in research and development to improve the performance of solid-state drives, storage accelerators, and controllers across the design and manufacturing stages.

to improve the performance of solid-state drives, storage accelerators, and controllers across the design and manufacturing stages. Developing a wide range of products to meet current and future EV and AV demands as the technologies for these vehicles will evolve.

Global Semiconductor Devices Outlook, 2022 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Industrial research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Semiconductor Devices Outlook, 2022

K6B2

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803606/Global_Semiconductor_Devices.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan