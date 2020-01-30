Consolidate Debt Efficiently and Economically With a Bajaj Finserv SuperCard

PUNE, India, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Large amounts of debt can lead to default, which along with delayed payments can harm one's credit score and deplete one's savings significantly. However, as a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard holder, one can consolidate the debt and successfully manage their finances by converting their cash limit to a quick emergency loan. With a SuperCard, cardholders get access up to a 90-day, interest-free loan at a nominal processing fee of 2.5%, and one can use this to navigate debt successfully. Further, the SuperCard lets one benefit from a range of credit card deals on food, travel, stays and more, allowing one to trim the monthly budget and devote the finances towards debt consolidation.

Read on to know more about how a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard can help in consolidating debt.

Avail a 90-day interest-free loan to consolidate debts

Paying off a debt that one has accumulated is vital in terms of maintaining financial health as delays lead to penal charges and can over time turn into a debt trap. While the concept of borrowing to address current debt may seem strange, the tactic works, provided that the cost of a new loan is lower than the current one. This multipurpose credit card allows one to convert their credit limit into a 90-day, interest-free personal loan once a year, and also allows one to withdraw money from ATMs for up to 50 days, without paying interest. All one has to do is pay a 2.5% processing fee to access these facilities.

Make repayment effortless by keeping track of a single new EMI

When one consolidates a debt, one eliminates the need to keep tabs on multiple EMIs and their payment dates. Now, one has just a single EMI to take care of, which does not carry an inflated rate of interest. In this sense, one can convert the high-end purchases above Rs. 3,000 into affordable EMIs, and the repayment journey becomes easier and hassle-free. Moreover, when one opts for the SuperCard, one can choose to repay the loan over a convenient time frame, via 3 EMIs.

Channel funds towards debt consolidation by utilising credit card offers

Apart from helping consolidate debt, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard offers discounts, cashback deals and reward points. These enable one to get more for less and thus, aid in the process of debt consolidation. By reducing everyday expenditure, cardholders will have more finance available to devote to clearing debt. For instance, current credit card offers include impressive discounts on domestic and international flight bookings and one can use these to travel economically. Additionally, on accumulating a substantial amount of reward points, one can redeem them instead of flight bookings or hotel accommodation. These credit card deals and offers extend to categories such as food, gadgets and appliances, enabling customers to economise spends in multiple ways.

One can apply for a SuperCard online by registering their phone number and allowing a Bajaj Finserv representative to contact them. According to their requirement, one can choose from options such as the Doctor's SuperCard and the Travel Easy SuperCard. Best of all, to get access to instant financing through a customised deal, remember to check pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv before applying.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

