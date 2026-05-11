Construction of factory to produce Embraco compressors in India advances rapidly towards ramp up in the end of 2026

With steel structures arriving on site and around 100 workers in the field, the new plant of Nidec Global Appliance will create 1,500 job positions when fully operational

JOINVILLE, Brazil, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction of Nidec Global Appliance's (GA) factory in India, to produce Embraco compressors for residential and commercial refrigeration appliances, is entering a crucial phase. With the completion of the underground works, including footings and all foundation preparations, and ongoing work on the perimeter walls, the project is now preparing for a decisive leap: the arrival of steel and pre-engineered building (PEB) structures in the second half of May. This marks the start of assembling the steel columns and roofing of the new plant, which is being built in the city of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), in Maharashtra, and is expected to produce the first samples by the last quarter of 2026.

On site, approximately 100 workers are carrying out the main construction stages. According to Eduardo Almeida, Nidec Global Appliance India General Manager, workers safety is an absolute priority. Nidec GA has set up a dedicated training and awareness area on site for accident prevention. In parallel, 24 professionals are working at the office in the city centre, managing contracts, supplies, engineering and recruitment.

Talent development and regional economic impact

Once fully operational, the factory in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will directly employ 1,500 people. For operations personnel, Nidec GA has established partnerships with local technical schools and universities, creating specific courses or adding modules to existing programs aligned with the skills required by the factory. "This model turns the plant into an agent of educational and professional enhancement for the entire region, preparing the workforce for manufacturing high-tech products and for the opportunity to build a career in a global company," says Almeida.

The factory already has open job positions, especially for administrative roles. The impact of the new plant extends beyond its gates. The operation is expected to generate a significant number of indirect jobs – around 800 – boosting suppliers, local service providers and commerce.

A factory with R&D and innovation at its core

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar factory will produce four families of Embraco compressors – ES, EL, FMS and VLT – as well as electronic inverters, components that regulate compressor speed to maximise energy efficiency. All these product lines feature the latest advancements in Embraco's refrigeration technology. The plant will have its own Research and Development (R&D) team, with local researchers and engineers dedicated to monitoring products, while continuously seeking performance and manufacturing efficiency improvements.

Verticalization and cutting-edge technology

The new production site is designed to be highly verticalized, bringing together under one roof stamping, machining, assembly, motor manufacturing and electronics. With over 100,000 square metres of total area – on a land more than twice that size, allowing for future expansion – and capacity to produce 6 million compressors per year, the factory represents one of Nidec GA's most complete and modern industrial projects worldwide.

"India's refrigeration market is among the fastest growing in the world, driven by the country's strong economic development and expanding middle class. And we want to be one of the protagonists in this growth, establishing a centre of excellence in refrigeration technology in the heart of India. With an investment of over US$ 120 million, state-of-the-art equipment and our own R&D team, this unit has all the conditions to become not only a reference point for the Indian market but also a regional export hub," declares Almeida.

About Nidec Global Appliance

With over 13,500 employees, 19 manufacturing units, and 5 business offices across 9 countries, Nidec Global Appliance manufactures and commercializes solutions for commercial and residential applications. Its portfolio includes Embraco and U.S. MOTORS® solutions for refrigeration, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, Nidec motors for residential washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers, and FIR motors and pumps for food service equipment, and diverse commercial and industrial applications. Nidec Global Appliance is a Platform of ACIM (Appliance, Commercial, and Industrial Motors), a Business Unit of Nidec Corporation.