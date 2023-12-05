Copia Automation Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its User-friendly, Intuitive, and Easy-to-use Programmable Logic Controller Solutions

Copia's Git-based PLC tech solutions speed up programming, support collaboration, track code changes, and are reliable enough for adoption in large-scale operations.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the programmable logic controller (PLC) solutions industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Copia Automation with the 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company's Git-based version control product is quickly becoming the new gold standard for the PLC solutions market. The cloud-based, vendor-agnostic solution integrates with large PLC environments and empowers code tracking to help control engineers understand how and why the code has evolved, making collaboration seamless. It helps new engineers get up to speed on new assignments as they join ongoing projects. Copia expanded its offering, providing much-desired value to customers through restore points and quick identification of code changes to analyze its effectiveness.

Copia is a pioneer in bringing modern DevOps to industrial automation and process control, firmly believing that Git is the future of the industrial manufacturing landscape. Backed by world-class subject matter experts, Copia developed its technology for several years, refining its holistic approach to PLC solutions and continuously building its platform to bridge industry gaps. Copia's Git-Based Source Control™ system works alongside development environments, enhancing existing workflows used by control engineers. While Git systems typically work with text and text-based programming languages, Copia's solution has a middleware layer that allows operators to see and render these languages.

Sebastian Trolli, industrial technologies senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Copia's technology differentiates due to its scalable, high-performance analytics platform that can process data in real time. The platform also provides customizable insights into customer behavior and delivers tailored recommendations and campaigns."

Copia integrates with numerous PLC vendors, including ABB, Allen-Bradley, Siemens, and Schneider Electric. As such, it minimizes gaps due to transition between PLCs as workflows remain the same. Copia's unique environment allows engineers to stay synchronized by tracking code changes as they occur, allowing them to work on different areas within a single project simultaneously and automatically integrate the changes. By tracking code changes, Copia allows system integrators to develop new employees, increasing overall coding capabilities. Copia's Git-based, groundbreaking, innovative technology provides unmatched value for control engineers across various industries.

"Copia has quickly established itself as one of the most innovative, disruptive start-up companies worldwide in the highly mature PLC market with its Git-based, cloud-based DevOps tools. It stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity while using customer feedback to tailor innovation and safeguard value," added Samantha Fisher, best practices research associate at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Copia

Copia provides advanced Industrial DevOps solutions to the automated manufacturing industry. Their platform offers engineers unparalleled visibility and control works for a wide range of programmed logic controller (PLC) programming environments to maximize factory uptime. With its headquarters in New York City, Copia is a member of the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in Manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.copia.io , or contact the Copia team for a firsthand demonstration.

