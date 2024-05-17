Cornitos Unveils Exciting Consumer Connect Offer: Unwrap Delicious Rewards

NEW DELHI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornitos unfolds an exciting and exclusive printed offer for esteemed consumers. The promotion outdoes the ordinary, featuring the irresistible Cheese & Herb and Sizzlin Jalapeno Nachos in 150gm variants. The extraordinary opportunity isn't just confined to retail stores and e-commerce platforms — it extends its appeal to the most prestigious modern trade stores, promising an experience like no other. The snacking celebration offer started from 1st May 2024 and is valid until 31st September 2024.

Cornitos Unveils Exciting Consumer Connect Offer

Consumers can treat themselves to a voucher of their choice starting from Rs 100, and stand a chance to win a voucher worth up to Rs 500 from a delightful range of options including CCD for Coffee, Domino's for Pizza, Big Basket for grocery, Uber for travel, Swiggy for online food delivery, Amazon for fashion, and BookMyShow for movies, indulging their taste buds in a variety of tempting experiences.

Manoj Singh, Head of Marketing at Cornitos said, "We are thrilled to introduce this exclusive snacking adventure in collaboration with top brands, a first-of-its-kind for Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd, Cornitos. Our commitment to our consumers is at the heart of this exciting offer, bringing together the delectable taste of Cornitos with a diverse collection of premium rewards. We believe this promotion not only enhances the joy of snacking but also showcases our dedication to delivering unparalleled experiences to our valued customers. It is a consumer-centric approach, where every pack becomes a gateway to delightful surprises."

Claiming enticing rewards with Cornitos is easy. Consumers begin by acquiring the specially marked Cheese & Herb or Sizzlin Jalapeno Nachos 150gm packs, conveniently available at the nearest stores. Then, they seamlessly scan the printed QR code on the pack to unveil the gateway to their rewards. Consumers step into the next level of delight by entering the unique verification code found inside the pack, unlocking a realm of delightful rewards. Finally, they can take their pick from the 7 fantastic options offered and immerse themselves in the joy of their chosen gift.

Experience the simplicity of indulgence while unlocking fabulous rewards. Seize this golden opportunity to relish the delectable flavors of Cornitos and win exciting vouchers from top brands. For more information, please visit: https://shop.cornitos.in/.

This printed offer is valid for a limited time only and is available in retail stores, online, and top leading modern trade stores. Discover the taste, revel in the rewards with Cornitos.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Cornitos

Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nachos Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes newly launched Crusties along with Nachos Crisps, Tortilla Wraps, DIY Kits, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheesy Dips, Roasted Premium Nuts – Cashews & Almonds, Long Peanuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Natural Sunflower Seeds, Super Seeds, Party Nut Mix, Corn Nuts, Coated Green Peas and Pickles – Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across India. Complete range of products available in retail, e-retail and modern trade stores. Institutional sales across airlines, HoReCa, multiplexes and cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally to over 30 countries – US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, including those in Africa, the Middle East and S.E Asia, to name a few.

