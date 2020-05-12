Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Volumetric Display Market - Research Dive

- The COVID-19 have created a negative impact in the growth rate of volumetric display market. Innovations in the 3D displays will fuel the growth of global volumetric display market

- Static volume display type is predicted to have the highest market share in the display segment. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the huge investment opportunity for the investors in the forecast period

PUNE, India, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is experiencing serious impact on social & financial sectors, and all global industries are facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has negatively impacted the growth of the volumetric display market. Because of the coronavirus crisis, the production units all over the globe for electronics, non-food products and consumer product organizations are experiencing disturbance in the source of raw materials, important components and finished products. Approximately 85.0% of countries are in lockdown, and thereby demand for non-food products has fallen sharply in lockdown period. To overcome such situations, several government bodies are increasing initiatives to help the organizations during the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, in recent times, the ministry of information technology (MIIT) in China have been offering help to small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in applying digital technologies including video conference tools, training programs and cloud services to continue the business operations. In addition, ministry is further supporting the online software designers to upgrade tools and services.

During this unpredicted situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the volumetric display market.

Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

INQUIRE FOR COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/191/volumetric-display-market#myQueryForm

According to a study conducted by Research Dive, the global volumetric display market is expected to register a revenue of $975.1 million till 2026, growing at a rate of 28.0% CAGR during, 2019-2026. The global market is classified on the basis of display type, application, and region. The report offers the complete information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major players of the global market. According to our analysts, growing the importance of volumetric displays in the designing of medical imaging and diagnosis devices is a potential driver for the growth of the market. But, huge cost of the volumetric displays due to it is combination of several components, which is projected to restrict the market growth.

Static volume display type has dominant market size

The global volumetric market is classified on the basis of display type into static volume display, swept volume display and multi-planar volumetric display. In all these, static volume display type segment held the highest market size in the previous years, it was valued over $66.3 million and is projected to reach up to $482.7 million by 2026. The robust utilization of static volume models for airport security applications and petroleum sector for real time visual representation of oil & gas flow at exploration units, these factors are predicted to boost the market size in the coming years. Swept volume display type accounted for second position in the global market share in 2018 and is projected to experience a notable growth in the forecast years. This expected growth in swept volume display type is significantly due to major manufacturers are concentration on development of novel displays for the design of auto stereoscopic swept volume displays based LED screens.

Medical end use industry will be most lucrative

Based on end use industry, the global market has been categorized into entertainment & communication, aerospace & defense, medical, media, education & training, automotive and others. Among these, medical industry vertical is predicted to hold majority of the volumetric display market share in the year 2018, which was about 36.5% and is estimated to retain its growth with a healthy rate of 28.8% CAGR throughout the projected period. There is wide utilization of advanced display products for medical imaging applications such as MRI, X-ray and CT scan. Along with medical sector, aerospace & defense industry vertical occupied the subsequent position in the global market in terms of revenue and is estimated to account for $215.5 million till 2026. Growing need of volumetric displays in the defense industry for defense activities by offering visual representation of nearby land, air and sea information, will enhance the growth of the market in the projected time.

Regional insights and Significant Market Participants

North America registered for evident market share in the previous years and is projected to retain its dominance over the global market throughout the estimated time. Growing usage of volumetric displays in the healthcare sector and automotive sectors in North America is expected to boost the market growth. Besides North America, the volumetric display market for Asia-Pacific will witness to grow at a faster rate of 28.5% CAGR and is expected to reach up to $221.4 million in 2026. Increasing in use of volumetric displays in the electrical & electronics sector for holographic based gaming to improve the user experience, which will boost Asia-Pacific market growth in the forecast years.

TOP #10 Prominent Players in Volumetric Display Market:

LightSpace Technologies Zebraimaging Leia Inc. The Coretec Group Inc. Holografika SEEKWAY Holoxica Ltd VOXON PHOTONICS ALISCOPY Bruton Snowboards

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated with the Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Similar Reports:

1. Mini Led Industry Insights, 2026

Global mini LED market forecast value is expected to reach $3,342.6 million by 2026, rising from $23.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 85.6%.The North America regional market held the largest market value of over $6.6 million in 2018. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to account for more than $852.4 million by 2026.

2. Global Industry Insights of Beacon Technology 2026

The global beacon technology market forecast shall be $45,213.7million by 2026,growingfrom $504.7million in 2018 at a healthy rate of 75.4%.Asia-Pacificbeacon technology market is projected to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 76.7% by registering revenue of $11,258.2million, throughout the analysis period.

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive