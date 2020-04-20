COVID-19 - Update: Remote Monitoring and Control System Market was Estimated to be US$ 74,897.4 Mn in 2018 and is Growing at a CAGR of 10.3% Over the Forecast Period, Says Absolute Markets Insights

- Remote Monitoring and Control System Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Advanced Monitoring Systems as a Result of Progressing Automation in Industries

PUNE, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global remote monitoring and control system market was estimated to be US$ 74,897.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,35,190.5 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The impact of industrialization on human civilization cannot be overstated. Economies in the West owe a significant amount of their economic wealth owing to the industrial revolution of the 18th and 19th century A.D. In 2016 the U.S., a government estimate suggests that there were around 11.1 million domestic factory workers. The higher number of workers demand the deployment of advanced remote control and monitoring systems. Penetration of automation in multiple industries including manufacturing, oil and gas, automobile, transport, and logistics, etc., are undergoing tremendous changes in government regulations, especially in the developed countries, mandate strict monitoring and control procedures in industrial facilities to mitigate the risk of environmental catastrophes and the loss of human lives. Rise in outbreak of global pandemic coronavirus or COVID-19 is increasing the demand for Remote Monitoring and Control System devices, leading to growth of global remote monitoring and control system market. In agriculture sector, for instance, farmers especially in developed regions are increasingly adopting the use of remote monitoring and control system systems to keep track of the farm crops due to COVID-19. Instruments such as soil monitoring systems, irrigation control systems, pest detection systems, etc., are making lives easier for farmers who are forced to stay home to reduce to the spread of COVID-19.

Request for Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=548

Industrial IoT (IIoT), which is often called as Industry 4.0, is being helped by advances in edge computing and a range of advanced, smart sensors. Edge computing allows industries to collect data from sensors and perform the computations on the site, which in turn reduces latency time and increase accuracy. Communication between humans and machines are made easier in IIoT. Germany based global automation company Siemens AG provides tele-control and remote network solutions to industries to enhance machine-to-human and machine-to-machine communication. Rise in adoption of robots in industries including automotive and instrumentation, autonomous communication and security play a vital role to reduce potential hazards. Rise on COVID-19 is increasing the demand for robots across all sectors including healthcare. Thus rise in demand for robots is increasing the market size of global remote monitoring and control system market over the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=548

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of remote monitoring and control system market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The energy and utilities industry is one among the most prominent in the global remote monitoring and control systems market. The higher emphasis on the protection of critical infrastructure plays a key role in this. As far as geography is concerned, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the higher growth during the forecast years. This can be attributed to the advanced research and development technologies that are presently being deployed in the region.

region is expected to show the higher growth during the forecast years. This can be attributed to the advanced research and development technologies that are presently being deployed in the region. Some of the players operating in the remote monitoring and control system market are Honeywell International, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, General Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens, Robert Bosch , KROHNE Ltd., Sierra Instruments, Inc., VEGA Grieshaber KG, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., amongst others.

Request for [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=548

Remote Monitoring and Control System Market:

By Type

Industrial Control Systems



SCADA





DCS





PLC



Field Devices



Robotics





Machine Vision





Sensors





Relays and Switches





Motion and Drives





Other



Others

By Industry

Oil and Gas



Construction & Building Control Automation



Telecommunication



Metals & Mining



Power& Utilities



Food and Beverages



Water & Waste Water Management



Agriculture



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Remote-Monitoring-and-Control-System-Market-2019-2027-548

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831667/Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights