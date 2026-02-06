Coway Discloses Implementation Assessment of Its Corporate Value-Up Plan

Since announcing its Corporate Value-Up Plan in 2025, Coway has been seeing tangible progress across revenue growth, shareholder returns, financial soundness and governance

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," today announced an assessment of the implementation status of its Corporate Value-Up Plan, outlining concrete achievements to enhance shareholder value and detailing its mid- to long-term strategic roadmap.

Last year, Coway unveiled its Corporate Value-Up Plan, which includes the following key indicators to be achieved by 2027: achieving revenue exceeding KRW 5 trillion; maintaining a 40% shareholder return rate; managing a net debt-to-EBIT ratio of up to 2.5; and enhancing its governance frameworks.

Since announcing the plan, Coway has conducted several internal reviews of its implementation progress and has proactively prepared supplementary measures to enhance execution efficacy. This disclosure aims to transparently communicate an assessment of results to date, to convey future plans to shareholders and the market, and to reaffirm the credibility and positive impact of its value-up initiatives.

Early Progress Toward Revenue Goals: Accelerating the KRW 5 Trillion Roadmap

In 2025, Coway recorded KRW 4.96 trillion in revenue, a 15.2% year-over-year increase. This performance significantly outpaces the company's targeted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, placing Coway well ahead of schedule to exceed its KRW 5 trillion goal by 2027.

Coway sustained solid growth in 2025 through strengthened competitiveness in its domestic business and the continued expansion of its overseas operations. In the domestic market, steady growth in water purifier rental accounts served to reinforce the foundation of the company's core business, while on the global front, revenue growth was driven by continual expansion at existing overseas subsidiaries, as well as rapid growth from newer entities.

This strong performance was fueled, in particular, by BEREX, Coway's sleep and wellness brand, first launched in 2022 as part of Chairman Junhyuk Bang's strategic vision to secure new growth engines. In 2025, BEREX generated KRW 719.9 billion in combined domestic and overseas revenue.

Alongside the launches of BEREX products to international markets and the expansion of product lineups across a variety of categories, in line with the Chairman's strategy for global expansion, the contribution of overseas markets to Coway's overall revenue increased to approximately 40% in 2025, further strengthening Coway's presence on the global stage.

Delivering a 40% Shareholder Return Rate Through Balanced Execution

Coway successfully achieved a 40% total shareholder return rate in 2025, comprising KRW 247.3 billion. This was achieved through a balanced mix of KRW 137.3 billion in cash dividends and KRW 110.0 billion in treasury stock acquisitions. Notably, the company retired approximately 1.9 million treasury shares acquired in 2017 and 2024 in order to directly boost per-share value.

While maintaining the 40% return rate through 2027, Coway will prioritize cash dividends to satisfy "High-Dividend Company" requirements that enable the shareholders to benefit from separate taxation on dividend income. The company will also maintain a dividend payout ratio of at least 25% and increase the total dividend amount by more than 10% year-over-year. The remaining 15% of the return pool will be flexibly allocated between treasury stock purchases and additional cash dividends to maximize shareholder tax benefits and total yields.

Maintaining Financial Soundness and Stable Capital Structure Management

Alongside the expansion of growth investments and shareholder returns, Coway is working to manage its target capital structure in a manner that ensures financial stability. As of 2025, the company's net debt-to-EBIT ratio stood at 2.1, and Coway plans to manage it up to 2.5 by 2027 through continued and consistent capital structure management.

In order to secure funds for growth investments, working capital and shareholder returns, Coway actively utilizes debt financing to enhance capital efficiency, all the while rigorously maintaining its credit rating risk so as to further strengthen long-term fiscal viability.

Strengthening Compliance Rates for Key Governance Indicators

Since first announcing its Corporate Value-Up Plan, Coway has reported an increase in its compliance rate on key governance indicators to 74%, a rise driven by an increase in the proportion of outside directors to 67% as well as the establishment of a Compensation Committee composed entirely of outside directors.

Coway has also outlined a mid- to long-term roadmap for its corporate governance advancement. In 2026, the company plans to establish an Internal Transaction Committee and a Senior Independent Director system to further enhance its corporate governance, and will also undertake amendments to its articles of incorporation in line with the recent revisions to South Korea's Commercial Act. By 2027, Coway aims to reach a compliance rate on key governance indicators of 93% through measures such as the adoption of electronic voting and cumulative voting systems.

A Coway official said, "Since announcing our Corporate Value-Up Plan, we have delivered tangible results across our growth rate, shareholder returns and governance standards. Going forward, we will continue to monitor implementation of the plan closely using key indicators, and remain dedicated to a balanced approach that reinforces both investment in future growth engines and shareholder returns, thereby ensuring the steady enhancement of corporate value over the mid to long term."

For additional details about Coway's Corporate Value-Up Plan, please visit the company's Investor Relations Page.

