Cozy Life Sim Animula Nook Brings a New Beta to gamescom 2026 - Playable Hands-On Demos at the Tencent Games Booth

Studio LilliLandia Games invites players to shrink down and explore Minietopia, a miniature magical world, at Cologne this August

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At gamescom 2026 (26-30 August, Koelnmesse, Cologne), LilliLandia Games will debut a new Beta of Animula Nook, the cozy life simulation game where players shrink down to live in a miniature, magical world called Minietopia.

Watch the gamescom trailer here for a closer look at the dynamic day-night cycle of Minietopia and a wealth of new character customisation options featured in the latest Beta!

In Animula Nook, players build homesteads, collect natural elements like bottled sunlight, and befriend tiny creatures across everyday objects such as computer desks. As tiny explorers navigating oversized environments, players turn everyday clutter into miniature homes, cafés, and gardens. Since opening playtest registration in February 2026, Animula Nook has amassed over 10 million pre-registrations.

The new Beta will be playable to the public in Hall 08.1, Space A-051 / B-050. This build introduces a major upgrade to the game's visuals, materials, rendering approach, and character animations. Players can experience a more refined and cozy version of the desk, windowsill, and Wupa Woods areas, meet new Minies (residents), and discover new furniture and outfits. Across each hands-on session, visitors can take in the miniature atmosphere, customise outfits, snap photos, and explore this tiny world for themselves. Those who take part in the on-site activity will also have the chance to enter a raffle to win exclusive Animula Nook merchandise.

Beyond the hands-on demo, visitors are invited to step into the charming world of Minietopia through a fully themed booth experience. An immersive recreation of the game's iconic miniature world sets the scene, complete with a four-metre-tall inflatable Wupa, instant photo opportunities, themed music, and interactive activities that bring the cozy atmosphere of Animula Nook to life. Fans who take part in the on-site activities will also have the chance to enter a raffle to win exclusive, limited-edition Animula Nook merchandise.

Those unable to attend gamescom can still join the adventure through Animula Nook's interactive virtual booth, available here on both PC and mobile. Recreating the physical space online, it brings together the latest game updates, themed mini-games, and interactive experiences. Virtual participants also have a chance to win a complete set of exclusive Animula Nook merchandise.

Download the official gamescom key visual and the latest in-game screenshots here.

Animula Nook is now available to wishlist on Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation, and will launch on PC, Mac, Switch 2, and PlayStation 5.

For more information about Animula Nook, check out the website or follow the game on social channels: Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube.

About LilliLandia Games

LilliLandia Games is an experienced studio backed by Tencent Games, with mature cross-platform global development capabilities, built by a core team of veterans who specialise in platform development and multiplayer experiences. The team focuses on making games that provide social connection and comfort, creating beautiful worlds as a sanctuary for the global gaming community.

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games was launched in 2003 and has since grown into a leading global platform for game development, publishing and operation, as well as the operator of the largest online game community in China. It is dedicated to offering engaging and high-quality interactive entertainment experiences for players around the world. Tencent Games now offers more than 170 in-house developed and licensed games across 200 countries and regions, which provides hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE, League of Legends, Call of Duty: Mobile and Brawl Stars are some of our most popular titles around the world.