CPA Australia supports the World Congress of Accountants in India

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st World Congress of Accountants (WCOA) is one of the most anticipated global events for accounting professionals. Held in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, in November this year, the host of WCOA is the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

As a long-standing partner of the ICAI, Australia's leading professional accounting association, CPA Australia, is honoured to be a platinum sponsor for WCOA this year.

CPA Australia shares a united vision with the ICAI to advance the accounting profession in India and Australia. Both organisations have been working constructively together for more than a decade to strengthen the knowledge and capability of their members and to shape the future of the profession.

Over four days at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, WCOA hosted more than 7,000 delegates on site, plus almost 3000 attending virtually. With a focus on the theme of 'Building Trust Enabling Sustainability' – this year has attracted the largest number of audiences in the history of WCOA.

Merran Kelsall, President and Chairman of CPA Australia, said, "This theme aligns with CPA Australia's outlook for the future. We are emerging from challenging times and there are significant sustainability issues ahead which the accountancy profession must consider to protect the public interest and future generations."

"Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are fundamental to how businesses create value in the short and long term. This is why CPA Australia has developed an ESG Strategy with a Net Zero Emissions Pathway. CPA Australia is proud to share the same vision with the ICAI and to demonstrate our united commitment. We have partnered together and curated three substantial reports for WCOA," said Ms Kelsall.

The three reports contain key insights on ESG small business and technology adoption in India:

An exploration of environmental, social and governance awareness and implementation in India Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey 2021-22 - India Results Business Technology Report 2022 - India Results

Ms Kelsall took part as a panel speaker on the opening plenary session, 'Accountancy Profession: Trusted Partner in Sustainability and Society'. The CEO of CPA Australia, Andrew Hunter, also spoke on a panel session discussing 'Professional and Investment Opportunities in Australasia and ASEAN'.

"CPA Australia is honoured to support the WCOA as a platinum sponsor and pleased to participate as speakers. CPA Australia is absolutely delighted to play a part in strengthening the global connectivity among the accountancy profession and to be able to make a positive impact for the future," said Merran Kelsall.

About CPA Australia

CPA Australia is one of the largest professional accounting bodies in the world, with more than 170,000 members in over 100 countries and regions, including more than 1,100 members in India. Our core services include education, training, technical support and advocacy. CPA Australia provides thought leadership on local, national and international issues affecting the accounting profession and public interest. We engage with governments, regulators and industries to advocate policies that stimulate sustainable economic growth and have positive business and public outcomes. Find out more at cpaaustralia.com.au

