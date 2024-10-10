Crafted by Morfeus Films: The Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection with Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morfeus Films, one of the most exciting rising stars in the Indian production industry, has yet another milestone to celebrate. Known for their cutting-edge ad films and seamless collaborations with top-tier brands and celebrities, Morfeus Films is proud to announce their latest project, The Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection, starring the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan. The film was conceptualized and directed by Anmol Karnik, Partner and Panel Director at Morfeus Films, with the creative support of Jugal Sughand.

After the resounding success of their campaign with John Abraham, Sourav Ganguly, and Arjun Kapoor for the Indian Racing Festival (IRF), Morfeus Films swiftly embarked on crafting this luxurious ad film for Radico Khaitan Ltd brand 'Royal Ranthambore.'

Speaking about the creative process, Anmol Karnik, Director and Partner Morfeus Films, shared his excitement about working with Saif Ali Khan and Radico. "Collaborating with Radico Khaitan and Hakuhodo has been a tremendous privilege. Radico's 8PM advertisement is iconic, and I was determined to meet those high standards. With Royal Ranthambore celebrated as 'India's Finest Yet,' it was essential to blend both Saif Ali Khan and the Royal Tiger into the narrative—To word it in a nutshell, one of the finest in the film industry, the finest in the forest and the finest yet within the beverage industry."

Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan Ltd. said, "The collaboration between Royal Ranthambore and Saif Ali Khan is truly pivotal for Radico Khaitan Ltd. It was essential for the creative and production team to craft a storyline that did justice to this remarkable partnership. Kudos to Director Anmol Karnik for conceptualising and directing the film as well as the entire team at Morfeus Films for their unwavering dedication, ensuring that our brand's vision was brilliantly realized in the final film. I was eagerly anticipating this campaign, and I'm absolutely thrilled to see it come to life."

Jugal Sughand, Partner at Morfeus Films, reflected on the synergy between Saif Ali Khan and the campaign, stating, "Collaborating on the Royal Ranthambore campaign with Saif Ali Khan was an extraordinary experience. At Morfeus Films, we left no stone unturned to ensure that the brand's vision was fully realized. It was quite fascinating to capture the synergy between Saif's royal charisma and the equally regal essence of Royal Ranthambore. Our team worked meticulously to bring out the unique blend of sophistication and authenticity that both the brand and Saif represent."

