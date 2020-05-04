SINGAPORE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Market Authority today announced "Creating Our Low Carbon Energy Future Together" as the theme for Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2020.

2. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented challenge for the energy industry with the uncertain economic and energy demand outlook. At the same time, this crisis could help accelerate the transition to a more secure and sustainable energy future when the global economy recovers. Despite a temporary drop in emissions caused by COVID-19, the urgent need to combat climate change remains. How can we seize new growth opportunities and work together towards a low carbon energy future? Against this backdrop, SIEW 2020 will provide a platform for global energy stakeholders to share best practices and effect change across the energy industry.

3. On the SIEW 2020 theme, Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said: "The theme highlights how governments and industries are faced with the urgent challenge of growing the economy in a sustainable manner. The uncertain global economic outlook would present even more challenges for the energy sector. I look forward to the meaningful discussions at SIEW on how we can create a low carbon energy future together."

4. EMA announced the theme at the inaugural SIEW 2020 Global Launch webinar. Speakers at the launch included Mr Neil Atkinson, Head of Oil Industry & Markets Division, International Energy Agency (IEA), and Mr Tan Cheng Guan, Head of Renewables & Environment, Sembcorp Industries. Moderating the discussion was Ms Goh Swee Chen, President, Global Compact Network Singapore.

Highlights at SIEW 2020

5. The Singapore Energy Summit will see a high-level panel comprising ministers and industry leaders delving deeper into the theme. This includes discussions on the pathways to our low carbon energy transition, the impact on the economy, and how we can tap into low carbon alternatives.

6. For the first time, Singapore and the IEA will co-host the 2nd Global Ministerial Conference on System Integration of Renewable Energy at SIEW. Dr Fatih Birol, IEA's Executive Director, said: "The integration of variable renewable energy is a key part of strengthening modern, sustainable, and affordable energy systems. I am very pleased that the IEA will co-host the 2020 IEA System Integration of Renewable Energy Ministerial Meeting with the Government of Singapore at Southeast Asia's premier energy sector event, SIEW."

7. "This year -- during the IEA's year of Clean Energy Transitions -- we will bring together ministers and business leaders to discuss real world solutions and the latest developments to integrate growing shares of renewables -- a critical part of the effort to enhance energy security, sustainability and affordability. Now, more than ever, governments and energy sector actors should prioritise the security of energy systems and this important event is designed to assist with this imperative," added Dr Birol.

8. S&P Global Platts will host a new conference on LNG & Hydrogen Gas Markets in Asia, with a special focus on the growth and development of hydrogen in the region. Returning partner event Asia Clean Energy Summit will examine clean energy alternatives including floating solar photovoltaics. Asian Downstream Summit 2020 will be co-located with the Asian Refining Technology Conference, with a focus on sustainability & productivity in refining & petrochemicals.

9. Delegates can also look forward to report launches at the SIEW Energy Insights and SIEW Thinktank Roundtables. Returning roundtable hosts include the Agora Energiewende; the Energy Research Institute @ NTU ([email protected]); the Energy Studies Institute (ESI); and the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ).

10. SIEW 2020 will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from 26 to 30 October 2020. More updates will be shared when registration for SIEW opens in July.

About Singapore International Energy Week

Now in its 13th edition, the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is a premier platform in Asia for energy insights, partnerships and dialogues. The conference brings together the world's leading conferences, exhibitions and roundtables in one week, one location. SIEW enriches the global energy conversation by convening political, business, academic and energy industry thought leaders to advance solutions and actions across the energy spectrum of oil & gas, clean and renewable energy, and energy infrastructure financing.

Website: www.siew.sg | Follow us: www.facebook.com/SIEW.sg | Twitter: @SIEW_SG | LinkedIn: SIEW

About the Energy Market Authority

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Our main goals are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Through our work, we seek to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth.

Website: www.ema.gov.sg | Follow us: Instagram: @EMA_Singapore | Facebook: facebook.com/EnergyMarketAuthority | Twitter: @EMA_sg

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Chin Kai Li Ms Charis Pek Energy Market Authority Edelman for Singapore International Energy Week Tel: +65-6376-7479 Tel: +65-6347-2342 Email: [email protected] Email:[email protected]

Related Links

www.ema.gov.sg



SOURCE Energy Market Authority