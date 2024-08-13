Credgenics Honoured by FICCI and IBA for Driving Innovation in Debt Collections

Credgenics adjudged winner in the 'Best BFSI Partner - Mature' category at the PICUP Fintech Conference and Awards 2024

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credgenics , the leading provider of debt collections and resolution technology solutions worldwide, proudly announces its recognition by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Indian Banks' Association (IBA) at the 5th PICUP Fintech Conference and Awards 2024. Credgenics was adjudged as the winner in the 'Best BFSI Partner - Mature' category at the final awards ceremony held on August 7, 2024, at Federation House, FICCI, New Delhi.

This year's edition saw 30 finalists being shortlisted, from more than 100 applications submitted across 12 diverse categories. In the final jury round, the Credgenics team shared the vision, key differentiators of its value proposition and the impact already made by its debt collections and resolution technology solutions across India and South East Asia. The distinguished jury for the awards included Mr. Sunil Mehta, Chief Executive, IBA; Mr. Nitesh Ranjan, ED, Union Bank of India; Mr. Asheesh Pandey, ED, Bank of Maharashtra; Mr. M. V. Tanksale, Former Chief Executive - IBA; Mr. Sameer Shetty, President and Head - Digital Banking, Axis Bank; Mr. Sudhakar Ramasubramanian, Advisor FICCI Fintech Committee and Mr. M. N. Srinivasu, Director and Co-founder Billdesk. Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Government of India, delivered the Inaugural Address, underscoring the transformative role of fintech in revolutionizing consumer behavior, advancing financial inclusion, and driving global innovation.

The PICUP Fintech Conference and Awards provide a unique collaborative platform for fintech leaders, bankers, NBFCs, insurance companies, technology experts, and policymakers to discuss emerging trends in the banking and financial services segment in India and worldwide. It enables industry leaders to deliberate and analyse the groundbreaking innovations that are redefining the financial services industry and also look at developing potential fruitful collaborations.

Rishabh Goel, Co-Founder & CEO of Credgenics, said, "We are honoured to receive the recognition from such a distinguished panel of industry leaders. We are thankful to FICCI and IBA for facilitating this platform that encourages fintechs like us to showcase our innovative solutions, explore new collaboration possibilities and exchange ideas that have the potential to shape the future of the industry. This award highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that will continue to drive transformation and growth for the BFSI sector."

About Credgenics

Credgenics is the leading provider of Loan Collections and Debt Resolution technology platform to Banks, Non-banking finance companies, FinTechs, and ARCs worldwide. The AI-powered SaaS-based platform has been recognized as the #1 Best Selling Loan Collections Platform in India by IBS Intelligence in their Annual Sales League Table for three years, consecutively. Credgenics works with more than 100 customers and has touched an overall loan book worth USD 60 Billion in FY23. It handles more than 77 mn retail loan accounts and sends 850 million communications. With Credgenics, lenders have increased resolution rates by 20%, improved collections by 25%, reduced collections costs by 40%, reduced collections time by 30%, and improved legal efficiencies by 60%. https://www.credgenics.com/

