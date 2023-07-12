Creta Class Receives Leading AI-Enabled Math App for Early Learners Award at World Education Summit

NEW DELHI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creta Class, a math app for kids, has been honored with the prestigious Leading AI-Enabled Math App for Early Learners Award at the World Education Summit held in New Delhi on July 4th and 5th. This recognition highlights the app's innovative approach in providing immersive and interactive math courses that cultivate children's passion for learning.

The World Education Summit 2023 serves as a global platform that celebrates advancements and initiatives in the education sector. It brings together education experts, thought leaders, and professionals from around the world to recognize excellence in educational technology and solutions.

By utilizing a breakthrough teaching model, Creta Class integrates AI tech and educational expertise to enhance children's math skills and confidence. Tailerd to the needs of children aged 3 to 8, Creta Class provids systematic courses that are divided into five levels, creating a progressive learning environment that captivates and challenges young learners.

Parent Rajesh from Bangalore, who works at an IT company, says, "Considering our busy work schedules, my wife and I wanted our child to be engaged in learning. Since using Creta Class, I have noticed significant progress in my child's logical reasoning and problem-solving abilities. My child enjoys collecting coins and actively participating in various features of the app. Creta Class has become her favorite learning platform."

Another parent, Rakasha, who is a software engineer, observes noticeable changes and improvements in her child's skills. Due to a better understanding of necessary concepts, her child has progressed from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to Upper Kindergarten (UKG). Creta Class focuses on decision-making skills and helps children comprehend and apply concepts in mental calculations faster than using a calculator.

"All parents want their children to excel in math. Creta Class has greatly enhanced my child's interest and attention in learning through interesting story formats, ample practice quizzes, and responsible mentors. Her enthusiasm for solving math problems has been ignited," mentioned Prativa, a product analyst, a parent from Bangalore.

Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, home-schooling has become a significant undertaking for parents. Creta Class offers a convenient alternative, enabling children to follow a regular schedule and access classes through handheld devices. The app can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android platforms, with additional lessons available for purchase within the app.

"Creta Class is thrilled to receive the Leading AI-Enabled Math App for Early Learners Award at the World Education Summit," said Carlton Kuo, CEO of Creta Class. "We are committed to understanding and guiding young children's cognitive development, cultivating their enthusiasm for learning, and providing them with a step-by-step exploration of the world of mathematics."

Creta Class has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the education industry, aiming to bring forth further growth for the company and students alike. By prioritizing young children's cognitive development and fostering a passion for learning, Creta Class is set to make a lasting impact on children's education.

