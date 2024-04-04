Cricket.com Unveils 'Asli Fantasy': A Return to the Authentic Fantasy Cricket Experience

BENGALURU, India, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket.com (operated by Head Digital Works), India's leading platform for cricket news, updates, analytics and videos, announced the introduction of 'Asli Fantasy' to its mobile application. This latest addition brings back the original and highly competitive format of fantasy cricket, promising users an unparalleled experience of their favorite sport.

Asli Fantasy on Cricket.com

Responding to a huge demand from its users, Cricket.com is proud to reintroduce the 'Asli Fantasy' format, known for its high competitiveness and thrill. In this format, teams are locked in one hour before the commencement of the match, elevating the anticipation and strategic element for participants. 'Asli Fantasy' allows users to curate their teams, devise strategies, and play against peers in a competitive environment. Seasoned fantasy players can choose to play from the 3 contest types — rumble, head to head and winner takes all — available on the app. The app also offers a 'Criclytics Team' where users can choose from 4 different fantasy teams generated by Cricket.com's proprietary AI engine.

"Our decision to reintroduce 'Asli Fantasy' stems from the commitment to meet the evolving needs of our users and remaining relevant amidst shifting consumption patterns. With a user-friendly interface, we are excited to see our platform's foray into another revenue stream," said Siddharth Sharma, SVP- Business Strategy Head Digital Works.

In conjunction with the launch of 'Asli Fantasy,' Cricket.com is unveiling a set of brand films that capture the essence of using one's skills and knowledge of cricket to make fantasy teams on cricket.com. This film underscores the expertise and passion for cricket integral for success on the fantasy cricket experience offered by Cricket.com. The films went live on major OTT, OLV and social channels. Here's the link to watch Film 1 & Film 2 .

About Head Digital Works

Head Digital Works is India's oldest online skill-gaming company that develops and operates skill-based gaming applications for the online gaming industry. The company operates Cricket.com , a fantasy cricket & content platform that has over 10 million downloads, which offers a new experience to cricket fans, with a greater focus on the use of data in live match scenarios to deliver an exciting second-screen experience, and a fantasy platform that offers contests for serious cricket fans. It also operates A23 ( www.A23.com ), which has been running since 2006 and has over a 65 million strong registered user base.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379419/Asli_Fantasy_Cricket_com.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039798/4290491/HDW_Logo.jpg