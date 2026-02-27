Crisil launches i360, a unified, GenAI-led research, data and analytics platform

Largest integrated portal enabling sharper, faster decisions via seamless macro-to-micro coverage

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisil today rolled out i360, a unified intelligence platform that offers the full repertoire of its institutional knowledge capital to enable clients to take decisions with confidence.

Powered by advanced generative AI, Crisil i360 delivers vital, actionable intelligence instantly.

Built by India's largest independent research team, i360 brings together the full suite of capabilities comprising Cutting Edge, Quantix, Navigator and Crisil's new impact-analytics engine ForeSight—all on one seamless interface.

The result is the largest and widest institutional coverage ever offered on a single platform:

Market intelligence garnered from about 1,000 industry sources, a third of which are primary sources

industry sources, a third of which are primary sources Over 60,000 companies with complete profiles and 20 lakh companies with base coverage

companies with complete profiles and companies with base coverage ~7,000 credit rating reports for Crisil-rated entities and instrument-wise lender details across all rating agencies

credit rating reports for Crisil-rated entities and instrument-wise lender details across all rating agencies Deep industry analytics across 85+ sectors with cost dynamics, competitive intensity, demand-supply outlook, price trends, and investments assessment

sectors with cost dynamics, competitive intensity, demand-supply outlook, price trends, and investments assessment Capex database tracking 5,000+ projects across infrastructure and industrial segments

With powerful new capabilities, i360 offers a seamless macro-to-micro view across the economy, industries, companies, and projects, enhanced with Generative AI, advanced analytical tools and interactive dashboards. For instance, users can access cross-sectoral insights and analysis without manually searching for multiple reports or documents. Additionally, AI-powered summarisation helps users extract sector briefs in user-defined formats.

Says Priti Arora, President and Business Head, Crisil Intelligence, "i360 is a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. The platform builds on our robust, nearly four decades of institutional intelligence and expertise in research and data. It offers extensive data coverage, simplifies content discovery and yields actionable cross-sectoral insights. This will help clients achieve information fluidity and enhance the confidence of clients when making mission-critical decisions. Financial institutions, corporates, investors and policymakers alike can benefit from this integrated tool."

In addition to enhancing data coverage and frequency of research reports, and enabling client specific-interactive dashboards, the portal offers access to several unique features.

Says Miren Lodha, Senior Director, Crisil Intelligence, "As a single source of intelligence, i360 allows clients easy access to Crisil's proprietary products such as Sector Performance Grid that highlights opportunity and risk positioning of key sectors of the economy; the newly introduced Foresight, which links real-time shifts in macro and industry variables to company-level impact; and Company Scorecard, which benchmarks the financials of a company against the entire universe of companies or a customised peer set."

Custom dashboards, drag-and-drop data selection, cross-module access, powerful search capabilities and an intuitive, visually enhanced interface further ensure a seamless experience for the user.

Notably, i360 guarantees data quality and accuracy through a comprehensive data–ingestion framework and stringent quality–control procedures. Robust governance, rigorous validation processes, and continuous human oversight to ensure every step is performed correctly. This approach aligns with Crisil's core values—integrity, excellence, partnership and discovery.

About Crisil Intelligence (formerly Market Intelligence & Analytics)

Crisil Intelligence is a leading provider of research, consulting, risk solutions and advanced data analytics, serving clients across government, private and public enterprises. We leverage our expertise in data-driven insights and strong benchmarking capabilities to help clients navigate complex external ecosystems, identify opportunities and mitigate risks. By combining cutting-edge analytics, machine learning and AI capabilities with deep industry knowledge, we empower our clients to make informed decisions, drive business growth and build resilient capacities.

For more information, visit Intelligence.Crisil.com

About Crisil

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Our extraordinary domain expertise and analytical rigour help clients make mission-critical decisions with confidence.

Large and highly respected firms partner with us for the most reliable opinions on risk in India, and for uncovering powerful insights and turning risks into opportunities globally. We are integral to multiplying their opportunities and success.

Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global.

Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, our expertise today extends across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ.

Crisil's global workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, setting the standards by which industries are measured.

For more information, visit www.Crisil.com

