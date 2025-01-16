CrisprBits opens Research and Innovation Centre for CRISPR Gene Editing and Diagnostics in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengaluru-based biotechnology startup, CrisprBits Private Limited, has inaugurated a CRISPR gene editing and diagnostics laboratory in Bengaluru.

The new facility includes advanced infrastructure laboratory features with dedicated spaces for lyophilization (a process used to keep reagents stable at room temperature), cell and tissue culture, bacterial culture, molecular biology research, and cleanroom operations. Additionally, the laboratory includes a specialized gene editing section and a tissue culture area designed to support stem cell research. A state-of-the-art LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) and intelligent systems for smart design of CRISPR guides round out the technology platforms at the CrisprBits innovation centre.

Commenting on the launch of the new facility, Dr. Vijay Chandru, Co-founder & Director, CrisprBits, said, "The launch of our new facility in Bengaluru is a significant milestone in our journey to deliver affordable and high-quality solutions to enhance the health of people and the planet. The state-of-the-art CRISPR gene editing laboratory and diagnostics will better equip us to meet critical needs and develop solutions that have significant commercial and social impact."

CrisprBits was founded by Dr. Vijay Chandru, Sunil Arora, Dr. Rajeev Kohli, Bharat Jobanputra, and Aditya Sarda in 2020, five distinguished alumni and friends from BITS Pilani, with a vision of innovating for the well-being of humans and the planet. The women-led executive and scientific team comprising Vaijayanti Gupta, Reety Arora and Vandana Hegde have an impressive track record in genomic science, molecular diagnostics and gene editing. Under the guidance of the founding team and an exceptional science advisory board, the team is poised to drive the company toward pioneering new applications of CRISPR technology.

Incubated initially at the Center For Cellular and Molecular Platforms (CCAMP) for the past four years, the start-up has been focusing on developing a rapid point-of-need molecular diagnostics platform. In the next few months, CrisprBits aims to launch several key tests in affordable rare disease diagnostics and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) including antimicrobial resistance tests using the platform. CrisprBits will continue its operations at CCAMP in the near future, on several collaborative gene editing projects. Over the next 6 months, CrisprBits plans to introduce Novel applications of CRISPR in building iPSC (Induced pluripotent stem cells) models for rare diseases and targeted editing of cell lines and microbes important for industrial microbiology applications are in progress

About CrisprBits

CrisprBits is one of the first Indian companies using CRISPR, a breakthrough gene-editing technology, to develop high-quality solutions in the life sciences that all Indians can afford. The company was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and scientists with vast experience in both the industry and academic sectors. They have a proven track record in developing diagnostics, precision medicine, and clinical-research solutions used by clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms globally, including in India.

CrisprBits operates under three key principles: using deep science to deliver high quality products; adhering to the highest ethical standards, including in the choice of products they offer; and developing an organization that draws exceptional individuals with diverse backgrounds and affinities.

Website: CrisprBits

