CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC Announces Acquisition of CCI Inspection Services, Inc.

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC, announced the acquisition of CCI Inspection Services, Inc. today.

CCI is based in Conroe, Texas, and was founded by AMPP CIP Level III Certified inspector #113, Jonell Nixon in 1986. The company serves the comprehensive inspection needs of major energy companies throughout the world including but not limited to Kinder Morgan, Shell Pipeline Company, LLC, Magellan Midstream, Enbridge, Explorer Pipeline, Williams Pipeline & Midstream, Baker Hughes, TxDOT, and more.

CCI's quality assurance program provides inspector training and calibrated state-of-the-art inspection equipment to ensure accurate and reliable test results and readings in the following areas:

Coating Consulting

TCEQ (Survey Existing Water Tanks)

Welding (AWS - Trained & Certified)

In-Plant Inspection (Steel, Coatings, Transportation)

Pipeline (Utility, Welding, Chief, Drill, Tie-ins, Stringing, Clerk)

Expediting Services

Rail Car

QA Coordination

Lead Removal Maintenance (Site Supervision)

Coating Inspection (AMPP - Trained & Certified)

Construction (Project Management, Inspection, Supervision)

The acquisition is a natural fit for both companies based on their shared history and will significantly enhance oil & gas consulting offerings from CRW. With this change, CRW will also be updating its name to CRW Companies to better encompass this expansion. CRW plans to bring on more inspectors and build the CCI customer base, with projections of doubling revenue within the first year.

Mrs. Nixon is survived by her husband, Roy Zboyan, who said "The acquisition by CRW is not going to be that big of a change initially because we have five or six inspectors in place that all have established work with Magellan and Enbridge, and Tanya [McCoy]'s the one that's coordinating everything right now, and she has been for the last year by herself. So, as more and more inspectors are brought on board, they're going to maintain that level of quality, not only for the customers, but the inspectors they bring on board."

Jeremi Day, CRW's Chief Technology Officer and former employee at CCI stated "The first sediment inspection equipment I ever owned was because of Jonell…I would not be where I'm at today. I would not have the certifications that I have today. I would not have the teaching tenure that I have today. I would not know the equipment that I know today had it not been for Jonell Nixon."

Gregg Taney, CRW's President commented "This acquisition allows CRW Companies to enter another segment of the O&G/industrial sector in the surface preparation industry. Our focus over the last year has been to expand our offerings for products and consulting services, and the inspection realm was a perfect fit. We looked into a few different companies, and it didn't take long to recognize CCI was the one that made the most sense. Roy and Tanya are going to be great partners, and we're dedicated to continuing forward, honoring and carrying the same vision and dedication Jonell gave to this industry."

The acquisition of CCI Inspection Services, Inc. complements CRW's strategy to mitigate the causes of coating failures and to provide comprehensive consulting and inspection services. To learn more about the acquisition and the future of CCI, please join CRW's LinkedIn live stream scheduled for Thursday, January 5 at 10:30 a.m. CST (https://www.linkedin.com/company/crw-consulting-distribution).

With more than 200 years of combined coatings and surface preparation experience, CRW Companies' team of AMPP-certified corrosion experts are devoted to identifying and treating impurities that unnecessarily cost time, money, and precious resources. The organization is proud to provide solutions to asset owners around the world. To schedule an inspection, please visit www.cci-inspection.com .

