Crypto Rails, Fiat Familiarity: Bybit Launches "Send Money" Feature to Simplify Global Transfers

DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today unveiled Send Money, a revolutionary payment solution for Bybit's global users. The new feature enables users to send money with the speed and efficiency of blockchain technology, while recipients receive funds in their local fiat currency with the certainty and convenience they expect.

Better Infrastructure, Better Experience

By leveraging crypto rails in the background while maintaining a fiat-forward user experience, Bybit's Send Money feature delivers transfers that typically complete within minutes to a few hours.

Currently supporting USD, ARS, and select crypto transfers for eligible users in Argentina, users can use Bybit Pay to send fiat and crypto across the supported network. The feature addresses a critical gap in remittance experience, offering rapid money transfers at zero or low cost:

Zero transaction fees for ARS : Recipients receive the full amount.

: Recipients receive the full amount. Competitive rates for USD transfers: USD remittance is also supported at low costs.

USD remittance is also supported at low costs. Seamless off-ramp: Money arrives instantly in users' Bybit Funding Accounts, enabling simple off-ramp experiences through spending or withdrawals.

"We believe financial technology should work for everyone, not just cryptocurrency enthusiasts. In many scenarios, remittance and payments remain unnecessarily complex, expensive, and slow for millions of people worldwide," said Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing, Payment Business Unit at Bybit. "Send Money essentially moves crypto and fiat assets on-chain with instant finality, without compromising on traditional currency familiarity."

How to Use Bybit Send Fiat

The feature streamlines near-instant transfers into four quick steps:

Choosing a recipient: Sender enters recipient details in Bybit Pay. Entering the amount: Specifying the transfer amount in supported fiat or crypto currencies. Confirmation: Complete pricing information is displayed before sender confirmation. Simple off-ramp: Recipients can pay ARS directly from Bybit Pay with QR codes at supported merchants, or withdraw ARS to their local bank accounts.

Bybit Send Money makes blockchain-powered transfers accessible to mainstream audiences, with no digital asset know-how required.

Financial Inclusion on the Fast Track

Send Money underscores Bybit's continued commitment to democratizing access to efficient financial services and refining user experience. Through innovation and upgrades designed to enhance the digital asset journey, Bybit continues to bridge the gap between traditional financial services and blockchain innovation.

Terms and conditions apply. Eligible transfers will be facilitated at zero fees, but foreign exchange spreads may still apply. For additional information about Send Money, including detailed fee structures, eligibility, and participation requirements, users may visit: Introducing Bybit Send Money: Send crypto, get ARS instantly

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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