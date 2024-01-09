Cupid Limited receives orders for Rs. 16.23 crores from Central Medical Services Society for Male Condoms

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupid Limited has received orders from Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) worth Rs 16.23 crore for male condoms.

CMSS was established with the approval of Cabinet as a Central Procurement Agency (CPA) to streamline drug procurement and distribution system of Department of Health & Family Welfare (DoHFW), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Cupid Ltd secured Two Orders for Male Condoms from CMSS worth Rs 9.65 Crores and Rs 6.58 Crores respectively.

The orders received are to be executed by April, 2024 as per the exchange filing by the company on Jan 8, 2024

"We are excited to receive this significant allocation from the Government of India and are fully committed to supporting the GOI's vision to educate and ensure a safe, healthy lifestyle for all citizens. This collaboration underscores the importance of ensuring access to vital resources for the well-being of the community at large," says Mr. Aditya Halwasiya, Managing Director, Cupid Limited.

Additionally states "We are thus aligned with the Government of India in their initiative to Help India Play Safe. Cupid Limited's proposed production capacity expansion in the next 18-24 months will augur well for future orders from the GOI."

About Cupid Limited:

Established in 1993, CUPID Limited is India's premier manufacturer of male and female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, and IVD kits. The company boasts a production capacity of up to 480 million male condoms, 52 million female condoms, 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly and 20 million IVD Test Kits annually. The company has a prominent presence in the international markets and holds the distinction of being the first company in the world to attain WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification for male and female condoms. CUPID currently exports its products to over 105 countries, with over 90% of its revenue generated from international markets. Furthermore, CUPID has established a long-term agreement with WHO/UNFPA. The company is listed on BSE (BSE: 530843) and NSE (NSE: CUPID).