Cutis Consumer Launches Protein Bar at Rs. 20 to Make Everyday Nutrition Accessible Across India

BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutis Consumer Pvt. Ltd., a fast-rising company in India's wellness and nutrition sector, has announced the launch of its flagship Protein Bar at a disruptive price point of just Rs. 20, marking a major step toward making daily protein consumption affordable for Indian households.

The launch also signals the company's strategic shift toward strengthening offline distribution, with a strong focus on Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities across the country, where access to affordable nutrition products remains limited.

Cutis Consumer aims to bridge India's growing protein gap by offering high-quality nutrition products at accessible price points, enabling families across the country to incorporate protein into their everyday diets.

Addressing India's Protein Gap

India continues to face a widespread protein deficiency challenge, particularly among vegetarian populations that form a large part of the country's demographic. Reports claim that nearly 60% of urban Indians do not consume protein-rich foods daily, pointing to a significant nutritional gap in everyday diets.

The challenge is further compounded by a lack of awareness around protein requirements. According to insights aligned with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), nearly 74% of respondents could not correctly identify the recommended daily protein intake for an average adult.

Recognizing this gap, Cutis Consumer is building a portfolio of affordable, everyday protein products designed for families, ensuring that nutrition is no longer seen as a premium lifestyle category but as a daily dietary essential.

The newly launched Rs. 20 protein bar aims to make convenient, affordable protein accessible to students, working professionals, and households across India. Beyond the flagship protein bar, Cutis Consumer is preparing to introduce a new line of nutrition products over the next six months, further strengthening its position in the affordable nutrition category.

Upcoming launches include Protein Wafers, Protein Milk Mix, and Protein Spread. These products are designed to integrate seamlessly into daily eating habits while maintaining the company's commitment to affordable nutrition for Indian families.

Rapid Growth and Investor Confidence

Cutis Consumer has witnessed significant momentum over the past year, reporting 4x growth compared to the previous fiscal year, driven by strong market demand for accessible nutrition solutions.

The company recently raised Rs. 2.5 crore in funding through a syndicate of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), an angel investor, and institutional support from Saraswat Bank and Amplio Finance. The funding is helping accelerate expansion, fuelling consistent month-on-month growth of 20–25%.

Cutis Consumer is leveraging its robust pharmaceutical distribution network to expand rapidly across offline retail channels. This approach allows the company to penetrate underserved regional markets, ensuring its nutrition products reach consumers in smaller towns and emerging urban centers where access to affordable protein options has traditionally been limited.

Alongside offline distribution, the company continues to strengthen its online availability through its website and digital platforms, enabling consumers across India to access its growing product portfolio.

About Cutis Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Cutis Consumer Pvt. Ltd . is an emerging player in India's wellness and nutrition industry, focused on making high-quality nutrition accessible and affordable. The company operates under brands including protein bar, protein powder, protein snacks, and wellness products, offering products designed to address India's growing nutritional needs.

Cutis Consumer was founded in 2020 in Thane by Navarun Bhattacharjee. By combining brand expertise with an established pharmaceutical distribution network, Cutis Consumer aims to bridge the nutrition gap in underserved markets and make premium nutrition products available to every Indian household.

About the Founder

Cutis Consumer was founded in 2022 in Thane by Navarun Bhattacharjee, an entrepreneur driven by the vision of making high-quality nutrition accessible and affordable for Indian families.

Navarun is an engineer from MIT Manipal and holds a PGPRM from Welingkar Institute, Bengaluru, along with a PGPSM from IIM Indore. He brings over 15 years of experience across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and business strategy, having worked with organizations such as IFMR Ventures, Wipro, Elder Pharma, and Adcock Ingram.

Prior to founding Cutis Consumer, Navarun established Konverge Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a pharmaceutical company focused on the orthopaedic and gynaecology segments.

At Cutis Consumer, Navarun is focused on building a trusted nutrition brand that addresses India's growing protein gap. His mission is to develop innovative, affordable, and high-quality nutrition solutions that make daily protein intake easier and more accessible for Indian consumers.

Contact Details

Name: Mr. Navarun B

Email ID: [email protected]