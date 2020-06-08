CyberTech is First Esri Partner to be Awarded ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty Designation

MUMBAI and OAK BROOK, Illinois, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberTech Systems and Software Inc. today announced CyberTech's recognition as an ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty partner with location intelligence world leader Esri. CyberTech is the first Esri partner to achieve this designation. This designation signifies CyberTech's valued expertise in supporting the Esri Geospatial Cloud. With this milestone, CyberTech becomes a trusted partner for providing expert assistance for migrating and managing ArcGIS solutions in the commercial and compliance cloud.

With interest amongst many Esri customers for migrating to flexible and agile cloud or hybrid environments, Esri recently introduced the ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty to distinguish and recognize experts in ArcGIS cloud services. CyberTech became the first partner to meet the comprehensive and rigorous requirements to achieve this specialty.

The ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty designation recognizes CyberTech's expertise, high standards and best practices for driving the Esri Geospatial Cloud. CyberTech is ready and able to assist organizations across the globe by providing services for cloud deployments, system architecture design, managed services, and the implementation of cloud-based ArcGIS solutions.

"We are committed to supporting the deployment of ArcGIS in the cloud, which is a strategic initiative for many of our customers," said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners & Alliances at Esri. "The ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty is part of that commitment, and CyberTech's designation was notable not only because they were the first partner to obtain it, but also how quickly they earned it given the rigorous requirements. With this specialty, they are now ready and able to assist organizations with a smooth migration to maximize their returns from the Esri Geospatial Cloud," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vince Rosales, VP at CyberTech said, "The Esri Geospatial Cloud is a game changer enabling dynamic scaling, enablement, and accessibility of location services in real time. We are delighted to receive the ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty recognition. This distinction acknowledges the depth of expertise that we have and gives us an edge in driving ArcGIS cloud adoption. Businesses are becoming more agile as they plan to migrate their on-premise landscapes to the cloud."

About CyberTech Systems and Software Inc.

CyberTech is a CMMI Level 3 next-generation location analytics and IT solutions provider. CyberTech has a strong and mature geospatial practice with a proven track record of comprehensive services including implementing and supporting GIS based enterprise systems and cloud solutions. CyberTech has assisted clients across multiple industries such as Utilities, Public Safety, Governance, Healthcare to unlock the power of map-centric solutions for achieving higher operational excellence and growth. An Esri Gold Partner and a Cornerstone Partner, CyberTech has operational & execution expertise in transforming enterprise GIS landscapes with Esri suite of products. With a longstanding relationship for more than 20 years, CyberTech has the largest pool of experts in Esri technologies, outside Esri. CyberTech also has deep expertise in SAP and other IT solutions. For more information, please visit our web site www.cybertech.com

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at www.esri.com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. The business involves various risks, and uncertainties that could result in the actual results to differ materially from those indicated here. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

