CYIENT FORTIFIES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL ENGINEERING AND E R&D WITH ZINNOV ZONES RECOGNITION IN THE US

The company has also been recognized as an Expansive & Established player in Digital Engineering Services, a testimony to the efforts made in the last eight months with the launches of IntelliCyient and Cyient Consulting.

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, announced today that it has been recognized as an Expansive-Established player in the overall ER&D and IoT Services in the 2021 Zinnov Zones ratings. The ratings have been structured to evaluate the global Service Provider community extensively for their engineering and IoT capabilities for both services as well as specific use cases.

The ratings also recognized Cyient's specialization across its verticals and service lines. Cyient has been ranked in the Leadership zone across Aerospace, Telecommunication, Semiconductors, Industrial, and Medical Devices verticals, including SDN-NFV, and rated as an Expansive-Established player in Digital Engineering and ER&D Services – USA region, a newly introduced category this year.

The company is uniquely positioned to cater to engineering services requirements of enterprises with capabilities across the IoT value chain, including semiconductor design to tape-out, Embedded & Digital Engineering, Network Engineering, geospatial solutions, and Manufacturing. In June this year, Cyient launched its innovation platform, CyientifIQ, to develop future-ready IP-driven solutions between its innovation evangelists and collaborative ecosystem and strengthened the technology leadership with the announcement of CTO for the organization. To accelerate its digital business growth strategy, Cyient also launched the INTELLICYIENT suite of Industry 4.0 solutions that will help drive digital industrial transformation for asset-heavy enterprises and a Consulting practice to codesign bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises.

Speaking on the recognition, Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director & COO, Cyient, said, "We are proud to see Cyient recognized by Zinnov as a leading player in ER&D and IoT services. While the pandemic has had a pronounced impact on enterprise ER&D spending, our growth pillars are delivering impactful solutions. This recognition reinforces our commitment to investing in and building future-ready capabilities with a strategy that focuses on our growth pillars. We are grateful to all our customers and partners for their continued support, and we strive toward providing more value to them across various domains."

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, "Cyient has firmed its position as a leader in engineering services by building end-to-end capabilities across multiple verticals such as Aerospace, Medical Devices, Semiconductors, Telecom (including SDN/NFV), and Industrial. Cyient's improved positioning in the Telecom space has resulted in them winning large deals in the 5G engineering services. Outside of its presence in traditionally strong Aerospace and Transportation verticals, Cyient has witnessed significant traction in the Medical Devices and Semiconductor space as well over the past few years, anchoring its position as a leader in the Zinnov Zones for 2021 ER&D ratings."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient .

About Zinnov

Zinnov is a global management consulting firm with a presence across four continents and core expertise in Digital Engineering, Digital Transformation, and Outsourcing Advisory. Since its inception in 2002, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Global Fortune 500 customers and provided actionable insights.

For more details: www.zinnov.com.

Rishiraj Barik Cyient Press Office – Genesis BCW +919739196200 [email protected] Kiran Rajani Cyient PR Team +91 9884139184 [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cyient.com



SOURCE Cyient