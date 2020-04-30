Cyient Receives Esri's "Release Ready Specialty" Partner Status

HYDERABAD, India, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has been recognized by Esri as a Release Ready Specialty partner. The Release Ready Specialty designation is awarded to organizations that have the industry expertise and solutions, services, or content offerings for ArcGIS, and are ready to help leverage the latest capabilities.

This recognition supplements Cyient's existing partnership with Esri, offering additional confidence to its customers and enhancing the company's capabilities to deliver world-class, innovative geospatial solutions using Esri technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Paul Barron, Associate Vice President for Global Partners and Alliances at Cyient, said, "We are delighted to receive the Release Ready Specialty recognition which acknowledges that Cyient is an early adopter of Esri software releases, has kept pace with expanding Esri technology and the GIS community, and is helping users make smart decisions using ArcGIS. As an established geospatial industry player serving more than 100 global customers across industries, this distinction gives us an edge to gain the confidence of existing and new customers in leveraging the latest geospatial technologies to design, build, and integrate decision-support systems across processes."

Cyient has a longstanding relationship with Esri. In 2018, the company received the Esri Cornerstone Partner status for working with customers to deliver Esri-based solutions/services for more than 20 years.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

