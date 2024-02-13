Cyient Recognized in Leadership Positions across Eight Verticals in Zinnov Zones

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company, has announced that it has been ranked as a leader and a "noteworthy player" for overall ER&D in North America and Europe by Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services. Cyient was recognized for its innovation and solution development in a range of industries, spanning Aerospace, Automotive, Semiconductor, and Telehealth, among others.

Cyient's recognition in the Zinnov Zones 2023 assessment is a testament to the company's exceptional capabilities, industry expertise, and innovative approach to solving complex engineering challenges. This year, we attained outstanding progress in 14 out of 16 Zinnov Zones – Digital Engineering, Industry 4.0, Aerospace, Automotive, Semiconductor, Telecommunications, Industrial, Hyperscalers, Telehealth, Software Platform Engineering, Data and AI Engineering, Experiential Engineering, and EV.

Cyient has distinguished itself as a leader in eight pivotal areas, marking a significant ascendancy in ER&D, Digital Engineering, Aerospace, Automotive, Semiconductors, Telecommunications, Industrial sectors, and Industry 4.0. This achievement is underscored by winning a prestigious trophy for outstanding overall progress in the ER&D domain, advancing to a leading position in ER&D across North America, and securing a spot in the Leadership Zone for ER&D in Europe. Additionally, Cyient has been celebrated for its influential role and achievements in Aerospace, Industry 4.0, and Automotive, being honored as a "notable trophy player."

Marking a groundbreaking milestone, Cyient debuted in Data Analytics and AI with a leadership ranking, outpacing competitors in Generative AI. The company's focused endeavors in Software Platform Engineering, Electric Vehicles (EV), Telehealth, and Experience Engineering underscore its unwavering dedication to providing top-tier solutions, reinforcing its status as an industry frontrunner.

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating and assessment that identifies the top engineering and ER&D service providers across the world, evaluating their capabilities, service offerings, innovations, and market presence. The Zinnov Zones 2023 report provides a comprehensive analysis of service providers in the engineering ecosystem.

"We are elated to be acknowledged in the Zinnov Zones 2023 ratings. This recognition reiterates our dedication to delivering Intelligent Engineering and Technology services for a Digital, Autonomous, and Sustainable Future. At Cyient, we take pride in our passion for innovation, our customer-first approach, and our global prowess. We believe in harnessing the power of technology to solve complex problems, empower communities, and drive progress," said Meenu Bagla, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cyient.

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov, noted, "Cyient, through its Centers of Excellence (COEs) for 5G, IOT, AR/VR, Cloud, and Generative AI has not only strengthened its capabilities in cutting-edge technologies but also expanded its geographical footprint. The firm's focus on sustainability through its investments in Digital Twins, RPA, 3D laser scanning, RAN energy optimizations, and RF optimizations has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the organization and its customers alike. Further, Cyient's strategic alliances with top technology vendors and partners across sectors have helped the firm cement its position as a leader in the Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings 2023."

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) partners with over 300 customers, including 40% of the top 100 global innovators, to deliver intelligent engineering and technology solutions for a digital, autonomous, and sustainable future.

